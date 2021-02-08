Nioh 2: Complete Edition – How to Hide Headgear

Not all headgear is created equal. Nioh 2 understands this. It created the Valve Helmet, after all. Fortunately, Team Ninja has enabled players with the power to hide headgear without giving up the benefits of actually having it equipped.

The process, start to finish, is simple. Follow this guide and you will be able to look upon your carefully crafted character’s face, unobstructed by flashy adornments.

How to Hide Headgear

Pause the game and open Settings, which is found on the far-right of the available options. Then choose Basic Game Settings at the top of the following menu.

The very first option inside this selection will have a toggle for hiding headgear. Turn the option on if you would prefer to no longer view helmets and face wear while progressing through the punishing levels of Nioh 2.

Now you can enjoy all of the hard work that was put into character creation without forgoing a gear bonus.