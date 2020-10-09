A new update for No Man’s Sky has been released, and here is the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. No Man’s Sky Origins released last month, overhauling the environments of many existing planets and adding several strange new occurrences to the game’s procedurally generated universe. With an update of that size, issues were bound to pop up. Hello Games has identified and resolved a number of issues and rolled all the fixes into update 3.03. This patch addresses some of the most common bugs that No Man’s Sky players have encountered since the Origins update. Here’s the full list of patch notes for No Man’s Sky update 3.03.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.03 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused vegetation and other planetary items to be spread too thin when viewed at a distance.

Fixed an issue that caused a different mission to be selected when moving from one step of the Artemis story to another.

Fixed an issue that caused an occasional checkerboard pattern to appear on the terrain on frozen and volcanic worlds.

Fixed an occasional visual glitch that caused stretched polygons in the grass.

Improved the displacement effect on vegetation when it is pushed by the player or creatures.

Fixed an issue that caused items awarded by the Planetary Archive vaults to change rarity after save/load.

Players may now use the back-out button to select the ‘Leave’ option in an interaction.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from using the Multi-Tool upgrade terminal in VR.

When using the Analysis Visor, more distant markers are now shown slightly faded out.

Fixed an issue that made it difficult to summon the starship on some planets.

Fixed an issue that allowed the personal forcefield to activate while using the Analysis Visor.

Fixed an issue that prevented teleporter destinations from other galaxies from being visible on the teleport page.

Fixed an issue that prevented Xbox players from setting Waypoints from the Discovery Page.

Fixed an issue on PC that prevented base thumbnails from showing in the teleporter.

Virtual keyboard is now supported in Steam VR.

Fixed an issue where using the Steam VR desktop overlay would spin the game camera.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect discovery counts to appear on planets where nothing had been discovered.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Local Information Register to display the system name as the planet name and vice versa.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect thumbnails to display on the Discovery Page.

Opening the Discovery Page immediately after discovering something now correctly takes you straight to the details of that discovery.

Fixed an issue that caused the discovery thumbnail in the Analysis Visor to occasionally appear corrupted.

Fixed an issue that caused some creatures to appear at an incorrect position or scale when viewed on the Discovery page.

Fixed an issue that caused some flying creatures to be classified as ‘Ground’ by the Discovery Page.

Fixed an issue that caused jellyfish to face the wrong way while swimming.

Fixed an issue that caused frozen dead worlds to report overly warm temperatures.

Fixed an issue that could cause your ship to teleport inside buildings when visiting bases.

Trader ships that land on the planet’s surface will now crush any objects they land on.

Fixed an issue that caused oxygen plants and carbon crystals to award too much of their substance on some planets.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to very occasionally warp into a system inside a planet.

Fix an issue that caused the Vy’keen smuggler to only say ‘Grah!’

Fixed a number of audio and rumble issues with the Sandworm in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that caused distant thunder audio to only play occasionally.

Fixed a number of audio issues with creatures.

Improved the icon for the Data Packet.

Exchanging an artefact at a Planetary Archive vault now correctly awards standing with the relevant faction.

Fixed an issue that blocked other players from using the vaults at the Planetary Archives in multiplayer.

Increased the likelihood of meteor showers on dead planets.

Fixed a number of clipping issues in the UI.

Fixed a number of text issues.

Fixed a number of minor errors in interactions.

Fixed an issue that caused the Photo Mode cloud coverage option to be unavailable on some planets.

Improved the controls in Photo Mode, adding acceleration to the camera movement to allow more fine-tuned adjustments.

Added the ability to tilt the camera in Photo Mode.

Fixed an issue that caused screenshots taken in Photo Mode to be cropped to the wrong FOV.

Weather warning decals are no longer visible in Photo Mode.

Fixed a number of flickering issues present when using DoF controls in Photo Mode.

In Photo Mode, props will now be shown at the highest possible detail setting.

Fixed a number of memory-related crashes on console.

Fixed an issue that could cause poor framerate on PC VR.

Fixed an issue that caused some PC users with Windows hardware acceleration enabled to only see a white screen on boot.

Fixed a rare softlock that could occur when entering the ship at the moment you die.

