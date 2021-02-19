Update 3.21 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The Companions update released not too long ago, but players have been running into a few bugs and issues when testing out the new content. This patch aims to fix most of the problems players have been encountering, so pets and other new features should work a bit more smoothly from now on. Here’s everything new with No Man’s Sky update 3.21.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.21 Patch Notes

Fixed a crash that could occur when reading the text at some specific interactions, primarily distress beacons.

On PC, fixed a crash that could occur when loading creature textures. This fix will be rolled out to other platforms as soon as possible.

Aggressive companions will now correctly attack hazardous plants.

A number of creature behaviours have been rebalanced to better match personality traits.

Fixed a number of issues that caused players to appear in the wrong position when riding creatures.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a small number of creatures from being customised.

Improved the positioning of accessories on some four-legged creatures.

Fixed an issue that caused some companions to only mine objects that were very close to them.

Fixed a number of issues with the way companions aimed their mining lasers.

Fixed a bug that could allow companions to attempt to locate a building while not on a planet.

Fixed an issue that could very occasionally cause creatures to use speech options from an incorrect personality type.

Introduced a number of tutorial hints for the first time players who use the Egg Sequencer.

Fixed an issue that caused missing controller icons to appear when riding a pet using Vive controllers.

Fixed a number of creature animation glitches that could occur in multiplayer.

Fixed a glitch in the sleeping animation for blob-like creatures.

Fixed an issue that could cause companion summoning icons to render incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused inconsistent colour formatting in companion speech.

Fixed a number of issues with companion particle effects.

Fixed a number of issues related to network syncing creature interactions.

No Man’s Sky is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official No Man’s Sky site.