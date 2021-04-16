Update 3.37 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The Expeditions update was released a few weeks ago for No Man’s Sky and it added a ton of new content to the 2016 video game. However, some bugs and issues still persisted with the new update.

Hello Games has now listened to your feedback and has made changes and fixes with patch 3.37. When you download this update, you should have a better and smoother gameplay experience. This update was released today and should now be available for all platforms.

If you want to read the full patch notes, you can see them posted down below.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.37 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that could result in too many derelict freighters spawning in busy systems, leading to crashes and/or poor performance.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to be teleported to an incorrect derelict freighter, if several freighters were present in the same system.

Optimised several requests made to the Discovery Servers to reduce server load.

Fixed a progression blocker that could occur when recharging the transmitter to speak with Artemis.

Expedition save games that had previously been ended prematurely have now been restored and are able to continue the Expedition.

Fixed an issue that caused a small subset of Explorer-class starships to be a different colour than before the Expeditions update.

Fixed a crashed related to terrain textures.

Fixed a crash related to texture rendering.

Fixed a crash related to rendering mission tips.

Fixed a crash related to NPC animation.

Fixed a crash related to creature navigation.

Fixed a PS4/Xbox One specific crash.

Fixed a crash that could occur while warping or browsing the galaxy map.

Fixed a crash that could occur if the creature you are interacting with dies during the interaction.

Fixed a PS4 Pro and PS4 on PS5 specific crash.

Fixed a crash related to the profanity filter.

Fixed an issue that prevented players being immediately awarded the Golden First Spawn helmet, Streamlined Jetpack or Expedition Flag when claiming rewards from the expedition page.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Horrific Flesh Helmet and another special scrap items from being successfully purchased.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being correctly awarded the Lost Bathysphere as a reward for completing Dreams of the Deep.

Fixed an issue that prevented delivery missions from registering the delivery as complete.

Fixed a number of issues with Nexus delivery missions.

Fixed a number of issues where Nexus missions would warp players to an incorrect system.

Fixed an issue that credited all players in the system with the rewards and/or reputation damage when another player attacked a NPC or pirate ship.

Players may now recolour their base markers by recolouring the base computer itself, in a similar fashion to Save Beacons.

Save beacon markers are now hidden when placed within a base.

In protected systems, save beacon markers are not shown for players outside your group.

Fixed an issue that caused too many save beacon/player base markers to be displayed in busy systems.

Communications Stations have a smaller message display radius in protected locations.

Improved a number of protections designed to prevent players from building on top of protected areas.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause flickering markers when flying in a busy system.

Reduced the pulse engine lock-on strength for some multiplayer-related markers.

Fixed a number of issues that could prevent players from being able to place refiners and other similar objects near to protected seasonal locations.

Fixed an issue that could cause reported bases to respawn.

Decreased the cooldown on the starship scanner when used to scan planets from space.

Rendezvous Points are now labelled as such when viewed in the space station and Space Anomaly teleport lists.

Fixed an issue that caused the Cluster Horde and Moneybags milestones to track your current highest currency, rather than the total currency earned.

Fixed an issue that caused the Portable Refiner and Nutrient Processors to use the wrong in-world icon.

Fixed an issue that caused a debug string to appear in the Black Hole milestone mission tips.

Fixed an issue that caused the Catalogue to be clipped when viewed on particular platforms or at some specific resolutions.

Fixed a number of issues that allowed players to pin inappropriate recipes in the catalogue.

Fixed an issue that could cause clipped text in the Target Sweep UI.

ixed an exploit that allowed players to attack other players with Exocraft weapons while themselves being immune to PvP damage.

Fixed an issue that caused the Summon Ship interaction point to overlap on some planetary archives.

Fixed an issue that caused the alien pods on derelict freighters to be overly bright.

Fixed an animation glitch that could occur while melee boosting.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from purchasing a second Void Egg.

Fixed an issue that obfuscated information important to modders.

Fixed an issue that incorrectly showed jetpack trails for items that had not been unlocked.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mission Control milestone to award invalid technology.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to reselect the custom jetpack trails their Traveller had begun an expedition with.

Fixed an issue that prevented players who had large fleets prior to the introduction of titles from unlocking the fleet-related titles.

Fixed an issue that could prevent all alien language being translated in some interactions.

Fixed an issue that could prevent some standing-based titles from unlocking.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Atlas Path title from unlocking.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Nada and Polo story title from unlocking.



No Man’s Sky is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. You can visit the official website now for more info on this new update.