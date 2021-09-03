Update 3.62 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Hello Games has been pretty busy this week dishing out multiple updates for No Man’s Sky all in the same week. We already received patch 3.60 and 3.61 a few days ago. Now we are getting patch 3.62 which should be rolling out to all platforms later today.

Patch 3.60 was a huge one as it added new content and features to the game. Well it looks like patch 3.62 is similar to update 3.61 as it’s all about the bug fixes.

Many of the bug fixes highlighted today have been made thanks to the feedback that players have been giving. Make sure to download it to make your gameplay better and smoother. You can read the full patch notes below.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.62 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that prevented the Automated Mining Unit and other similar parts from being placeable or available to research.

Fixed an issue that caused some bases to be powered incorrectly.

Fixed a crash related to building generation.

Fixed a crash related to terrain textures.

Fixed an issue that could prevent games from saving correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused standing lights to be powered incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused the freighter captain interaction to close prematurely.

Fixed an issue that caused various interactions that offered weapons to close prematurely.

Fixed an issue that caused power doors to be powered incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that could cause charts and missions that search for a settlement to be unlikely to find one.

Fixed an issue that caused missions that look for settlements to take players to a settlement already owned by another player.

Fixed an issue that could cause tutorial text boxes to become clipped.

Fixed several crashes related to base building.

Fixed an issue that could cause Ares’ technology trade to close prematurely.

Fixed an issue that could cause the settlement mission to become stuck in a loop if players leave the settlement before claiming it.

Fixed a number of snapping issues with specialist base terminals.

Fixed a number of snapping issues that could cause old-style basic parts to become blocked.

Fixed an Xbox One specific crash.

No Man's Sky is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2021