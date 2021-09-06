Update 3.63 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here is the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It appears Hello Games has been releasing a ton of new updates for No Man’s Sky in a very short amount of time. We already received patch 3.62 two days ago, and now we have another update released for the game today.

Well today patch 3.63 has been released and it should be available shortly on all platforms. Unlike patch 3.60, it looks like all the other updates are mainly for bug fixes only. It does not appear as if any new content has been added with the recent patch.

You can read the patch notes posted down below.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.63 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused debug-only base parts to appear in the Catalogue.

Fixed a number of snapping issues when placing fireplaces or NPC terminals to large rooms.

While base building, the rotation option now has acceleration to allow faster turning while still retaining detailed control.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause power lines to fail to appear.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to place an unlimited number of special parts (such as Exocraft geobays) within close proximity of each other.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause severe visual glitches when pushing the building and photo mode cameras into very specific situations.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to be backed out of base building mode accidentally.

Improved the use of the D-pad in base building controls, in order to minimise accidental presses.

Snapping is now enabled by default when entering wiring modes.

Fixed an issue that caused T-shaped corridors to become blocked when snapped to other structures.

Fixed an issue that could prevent some pre-built large rooms from receiving power correctly.

Fixed a number of snapping and collision issues with power doors.

Fixed an issue that caused short-range teleporters to function correctly without power.

Fixed a number of snapping and collision issues with freighter rooms.

Fixed a number of UI issues with base building in VR.

Fixed a number of glitches with settlement NPC navigation.

Fixed an issue that could cause settlement NPCs to go outside during danger scenarios, such as during storms or Sentinel raids.

Fixed an issue that caused patches of foliage to be cleared in settlements before any buildings had been placed.

Improved the loading speed of settlements.

Introduced a significant number of optimisations for settlements.

Fixed an issue that could cause some settlements to fail to generate any decisions for their Overseer. Decisions are now expected at intervals of 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Fixed an issue that could cause long grass to spawn within settlements on scorched planets.

Added a recovery for players who lost their primary Multi-Tool after accepting a blank tool from an upgrade/purchase UI. Note: the appearance of this erroneous UI screen was fixed in Patch 3.62.

Fixed an issue that caused the Electrical Cloaking Unit to work incorrectly.

Fixed a physics issue that could cause players to get snagged while moving around the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a PlayStation 5 specific issue that could cause some trophies to fail to unlock.

Fixed a crash related to settlement NPC navigation.

Fixed a crash related to base building.

Fixed a crash related to noise generation.

Fixed a crash related to base editing.

Fixed a crash related to terrain generation.

The info taken above comes from the game’s official website. Remember to contact Hello Games to give them your feedback on recent patches.

No Man’s Sky is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.