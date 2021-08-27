Travis Touchdown is a huge wrestling fan so in addition to knowing how to swing that beam katana, he definitely knows how to perform wrestling moves as well. These moves can really make battles a breeze if mastered as they can be used to cancel strong enemy attacks or fully recharge your Beam Katana. There’s even a boss extremely susceptible to wrestling moves who you can completely devastate if you have the know-how. Here’s everything we know on how to perform wrestling moves in No More Heroes 3.

How to Perform Wrestling Moves in No More Heroes 3

To perform wrestling moves in No More Heroes 3, you will either need to execute a perfect dodge then tap ZR followed by the onscreen prompts or to perform a stronger wrestling move, stun an enemy then tap ZR followed by the onscreen prompts. The stronger wrestling moves actually recharge your Beam Katana’s battery to full so it’s worth doing this as soon as you can in battle. See below for some tips on utilizing these wrestling moves to their fullest!

The Cream Rises to the Top

As mentioned above, here are some tips and tricks for using wresting moves in No More Heroes 3

There are multiple Death Glove Chips that enhance wrestling move damage so if you like wrestling, equip these to lay the smackdown.

Tap but don’t hold ZR as Travis will sometimes continue to circle enemies until the button is released and the grab window will end before it goes out. We believe this may be a way to ensure you can grab them from the correct spot but positioning yourself first then tapping has proven more reliable.

The controls for the pro-wrestling (stronger moves) are always the same. You will always either fling your JoyCons up or push both your left and right joystick up. There are some special situations where you may input different commands but these have all appeared to be boss fight specific.

Gold Joe can be straight-bodied by wrestling moves. If able to do a perfect dodge and in the right position, you can suplex Joe into the wires adding huge damage to your already decent damage suplex. Further, like many of the game’s bosses, Joe can be stunned so be sure to use a pro-wrestling move on them when he is to again do crazy damage and also get a slash reel chance. Joe’s battlefield is pretty much an electrified wrestling ring and it looks like the Devs really wanted to drive this point home.

No More Heroes 3 is available now on the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to check the rest of our No More Heroes 3 Guides while you’re here!