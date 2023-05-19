North Hyrule Plain Dragon Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To complete one of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s main questlines, you must track down Dragon’s Tears hidden within the massive geoglyphs scattered across Hyrule. While you’re free to collect the Dragon Tears in any order, the one in North Hyrule Plain is the one most players will stumble upon first. For all my fellow Zelda fans, here’s where to find North Hyrule Plain’s Dragon’s Tear.

North Hyrule Plain Dragon Tear Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you take the centennial Sheikah researcher Puruh’s advice and head toward the Hebra Region along the main road, you’ll pass by the New Serenne Stable and run into the Cuckoo farmer Cado. Talking to him will lead you straight to Impa, Princess Zelda’s childhood friend and royal advisor, who reveals that she’s investigating the geoglyphs and asks you to help repair her damaged balloon, initiating the “Impa and the Geogylphs” quest.

After you’ve used Ultrahand to reattach the balloon with its base and used the Flint and Wood provided by Impa to get it into the air, you’ll get a clear look at the geoglyph, which looks suspiciously like Link’s Zonai arm donner Rauru. Once you’re high enough, Impa will explain the nature of Dragon’s Tears and task you with finding the one inside the geoglyph below.

If you study the geoglyph closely, you might notice that its left eye looks different than its right and center ones. Make your way over to the left eye, and you should find the Dragon’s Tear resting in a slight depression in the ground. If you’re having trouble pinpointing the Dragon Tear’s location, the exact coordinates are 1412, 0996, and 0123.

Collecting this Dragon’s Tear will unlock the “Where Am I” memory, the first of the twelve memories that can be unlocked through finding Dragon’s Tears. Appropriately enough, this memory reveals what happened to Zelda after she and Link were separated at the start of the game and launches the narrative that will play out as you collect more Dragon’s Tears. To see where the story goes from here, you’ll want to head over to Hebra Mountain and snag Dragon’s Tear #2

