Update 1.08 has arrived for Oddworld: Soulstorm and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Several updates have been released for Oddworld: Soulstorm already, but this time it’s patch 1.08. Developer Oddworld Inhabitants says that this new update is the biggest one for the game yet.

While there are some small new features added to this update, the majority of the patch is to address fixes for the game. This update should be rolling out to all platforms from April 28th, 2021.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Update 1.08 Patch Notes

New features:

Players can now turn off the main HUD UI in the Settings

Players can now turn off the badge alerts in the Settings

Level-specific bug fixes:

Multiple fixes for out of world jumps in certain levels

Potential progression blockers fixed in Brewery and Slig Barracks

The moving Royal Jelly fixed at the end of CD Yards

Motion detectors fixed in Necrum

Sorrow Valley’s Flying Slig explosions fixed

Fixes for Sanctum respawn issues

Fix for the train not being at the end of Phat Station under certain situations

Sorrow Valley missing bird portal fix

rocksaw audio fix in Necrum

lockers fixed in The Ruins

fix for trellis door being closed

fix for the blimp in the Blimp level being visible in certain circumstances

further fix for incorrect Mudokon count in The Ruins

the lever in the Flying Slig section in Sorrow Valley now opens the electric gate, removing the requirement to kill all six Sligs first

Abe-related bug fixes:

Considerable improvements to monkeybar edge detection

Fix for Abe being stuck when dropping from the bottom of a climbable surface

fix for Abe spawning crouched

fix for Abe clipping through platforms after crouching after a double jump

fix for Abe getting stuck on tiny platforms

AI/NPC bug fixes:

Sligs no longer float when in certain states

Sligs now react to mortars better, especially in the Blimp level

Slig AI fix related to going to sleep in the middle of an alert animation

further fixes for when Sligs stun sick Mudokons

fix for stuck post processing FX on chanting

fix for softlock when spamming the interact button on an empty locker

Slig AI behaviour fixes with respect to beating

Sligs in the distance now react properly after their gun overheats

Sligs chasing Abe when he goes into a crawlspace no longer present weird behaviour

Sligs can no longer shoot abe through a climbable surface

Sligs now move towards disturbances when they hear or see them

Sligs no longer get stuck in an idle state

Other fixes:

UI freezing fixed when a Mudokon needs an antidote

various PlayStation Trophy fixes

timer fixes for Streamer Mode

multiple italian and german localisation improvements

badge count fixes

fix for UI being visible after end credits

accented characters in the UI fixed

fixed PS5 crash issue on suspend

As always, you can let the developer know via social media how your experience with the game is like. If you do that, they can further improve the game with even more future updates. More on this patch can be seen via the official website.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is out now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 platforms.