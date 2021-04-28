Update 1.08 has arrived for Oddworld: Soulstorm and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
Several updates have been released for Oddworld: Soulstorm already, but this time it’s patch 1.08. Developer Oddworld Inhabitants says that this new update is the biggest one for the game yet.
While there are some small new features added to this update, the majority of the patch is to address fixes for the game. This update should be rolling out to all platforms from April 28th, 2021.
Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.
Oddworld: Soulstorm Update 1.08 Patch Notes
New features:
- Players can now turn off the main HUD UI in the Settings
- Players can now turn off the badge alerts in the Settings
Level-specific bug fixes:
- Multiple fixes for out of world jumps in certain levels
- Potential progression blockers fixed in Brewery and Slig Barracks
- The moving Royal Jelly fixed at the end of CD Yards
- Motion detectors fixed in Necrum
- Sorrow Valley’s Flying Slig explosions fixed
- Fixes for Sanctum respawn issues
- Fix for the train not being at the end of Phat Station under certain situations
- Sorrow Valley missing bird portal fix
- rocksaw audio fix in Necrum
- lockers fixed in The Ruins
- fix for trellis door being closed
- fix for the blimp in the Blimp level being visible in certain circumstances
- further fix for incorrect Mudokon count in The Ruins
- the lever in the Flying Slig section in Sorrow Valley now opens the electric gate, removing the requirement to kill all six Sligs first
Abe-related bug fixes:
- Considerable improvements to monkeybar edge detection
- Fix for Abe being stuck when dropping from the bottom of a climbable surface
- fix for Abe spawning crouched
- fix for Abe clipping through platforms after crouching after a double jump
- fix for Abe getting stuck on tiny platforms
AI/NPC bug fixes:
- Sligs no longer float when in certain states
- Sligs now react to mortars better, especially in the Blimp level
- Slig AI fix related to going to sleep in the middle of an alert animation
- further fixes for when Sligs stun sick Mudokons
- fix for stuck post processing FX on chanting
- fix for softlock when spamming the interact button on an empty locker
- Slig AI behaviour fixes with respect to beating
- Sligs in the distance now react properly after their gun overheats
- Sligs chasing Abe when he goes into a crawlspace no longer present weird behaviour
- Sligs can no longer shoot abe through a climbable surface
- Sligs now move towards disturbances when they hear or see them
- Sligs no longer get stuck in an idle state
Other fixes:
- UI freezing fixed when a Mudokon needs an antidote
- various PlayStation Trophy fixes
- timer fixes for Streamer Mode
- multiple italian and german localisation improvements
- badge count fixes
- fix for UI being visible after end credits
- accented characters in the UI fixed
- fixed PS5 crash issue on suspend
As always, you can let the developer know via social media how your experience with the game is like. If you do that, they can further improve the game with even more future updates. More on this patch can be seen via the official website.
Oddworld: Soulstorm is out now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 platforms.