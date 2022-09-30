With so many characters to choose from in Omega Strikers, it can be difficult to find the right fit for you. Choosing the right striker comes down to your play style and your workforce synergy in the game. For those who love to be on the other end of the field scoring goals, and not saving balls from being sent to the back of the net, you may want to try out Estelle. If you find yourself meshing well with this character, we have the best builds for you in Omega Strikers. Here are the best builds for Estelle in Omega Strikers.

Best Builds for Estelle in Omega Strikers

Before you can build out Estelle in Omega Strikers, you must first find which passive perks work best for you and your play style. That is why equipping the correct Trainings is vital to maximizing your effectiveness on the field. Here are a few suggestions when choosing which passive perks to use while playing as Estelle in Omega Strikers.

Forward Construct for Estelle

This offensive-first play style works wonders for scorers who want to put in work on the opposite end of the field. Here are the three Trainings to use when putting together a Forward construct for Estelle in Omega Strikers:

Crossover: Strikes achieve 35% haste for 1.5s.

Rapid Fire: Primary capacity cooldown lowered by 12%. Increases to 25% at max stage.

Missile Propulsion: Projectiles achieve 35% journey or forged vary and hit 5% tougher.



Crossover gives that extra pace that out speeds opponents when necessary. Mixing that with Rapid Fire, which ensures an extra Piercing Shot for more snipes to the back of the net will send you around opponents before they knew what hit them. Last, Missile Propulsion all-around buffs Estelle and leads to greater impact against other players dealing extra injuries.

Best Goalkeeper Build for Estelle

Unless you’re trying to trail blaze a new playing style for Estelle, this character has no business in the goal. However, if you really want to pursue this play style with this character, this is the best way to do it. Here are the best Trainings for Estelle in the Goalkeeper position in Omega Strikers.

Built Differently: Gain 35% and hit 5% tougher.

Missile Propulsion Projectiles achieve 35% journey or forged vary and hit 5% tougher.



Rapid Fire and Missile Projection will send scorers away from the goal in a flash. Mixed with Built Differently, which makes Estelle bigger in size, scorers will have a much harder time scoring on you while using Estelle.

Omega Strikers is available now for free on Steam, with a mobile version set to release soon.