One Piece Odyssey Release Times: When Does it Unlock?

One Piece Odyssey is just hours away and you may be wondering what time the game unlocks where you are. Since the world has multiple time zones, different people will get access to One Piece Odyssey before others. Also, the release time for console is different than PC. Of course, you can play the One Piece Odyssey demo now. With all that said, here are the release times for One Piece Odyssey.

One Piece Odyssey Console Release Times

There are many time zones to cover so let’s get right to it. Here are all of the times One Piece Odyssey unlocks on consoles:

One Piece Odyssey unlocks at midnight local time, January 12, 2023, in the PT, ET, BRT, GMT, CET, EET, SAST, MSK, GST, AST, AEDT, and NZDT timezones.

One Piece Odyssey unlocks at midnight local time, January 11, 2023, in the JST, KST, and UTC+8 timezones.

One Piece Odyssey PC Release Times

If you plan on playing One Piece Odyssey on PC, then the release time for the game is different than the console unlock time. Here is when you can play One Piece Odyssey on PC:

January 12, 2023, 2:00pm PT

January 12, 2023, 5:00pm ET

January 12, 2023, 7:00pm BRT

January 12, 2023, 10:00pm GMT

January 12, 2023, 11:00pm CET

January 13, 2023, 0:00am SAST

January 13, 2023, 1:00am EET

January 13, 2023, 1:00am MSK

January 13, 2023, 1:00am AST

January 13, 2023, 2:00am GST

January 13, 2023, 6:00am UTC+8

January 13, 2023, 7:00am KST

January 13, 2023, 7:00am JST

January 13, 2023, 9:00am AEDT

January 13, 2023, 11:00am NZDT

It’s a little too late to get caught up with the One Piece anime if you are behind, but don’t worry because the game doesn’t have many spoilers (sort of). When One Piece Odyssey comes out, we hope you have fun and enjoy it!

One Piece Odyssey will be available on January 13 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023