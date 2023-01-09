How to Play the One Piece Odyssey Demo

One Piece Odyssey is a new RPG adventure based on the immensely popular One Piece franchise. With the excitement around if One Piece Odyssey will be canon and when the game takes place, fans are eager to get their hands on what is shaping up to be a great game. If you’re on the fence or just can’t wait, the good news is that a One Piece Odyssey demo is available a few days before the game’s official release.

One Piece Odyssey Demo Explained

Earlier last week Katsuaki Tsuzuki, the main producer of One Piece Odyssey, revealed that One Piece Odyssey will get a demo on January 10, 2023. It hasn’t been revealed how long the demo will be available after One Piece Odyssey releases on January 12, but getting in early is always better.

Katsuaki had a lot to say about those who are eagerly waiting to play the demo. He said that the One Piece Odyssey demo will be free and will give you the first one to two hours of the game. It is also confirmed that the progress made in the demo will carry over to when you start the actual game since the demo and the main game have a basically 1:1 resemblance.

The One Piece Odyssey demo was created to show off the main reason for this adventure, an introduction to the gameplay, and a look at the overworld in general. As mentioned previously, if you haven’t pre-ordered the game yet or have done so and just can’t wait to get your hands on One Piece Odyssey, this demo is the perfect opportunity to try it out firsthand.

There is no knowing how good the game will be until you try it yourself. While you wait for our review of One Piece Odyssey to come out, be sure to give this One Piece Odyssey demo a try.

One Piece Odyssey will be available on January 13, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.