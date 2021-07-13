Update 1.06 has arrived for Operation Tango, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Last month developer Clever Plays released the previous update for Operation Tango. While the update did not include new content, it did have a ton of bug fixes and other improvements.

Well now Clever Plays has now released an even newer update to the game this week on all platforms. The patch number is 1.06 on PS4, 01.000.006 on PS5 and finally 1.03.00 for the PC Steam version. Despite all the different numbers, the patch function is the same across all platforms.

Today’s patch is more of the same as other bug fixes have been addressed. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Operation Tango Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Fixed connection issue in the Lock Pick gameplay

Fixed bug that prevented activating the various buttons of the Mission Selection screen after completing a mission.

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to progress past the ID transfer in Mission 2 if the Operating System was set to some unsupported language like Arabic

For more details on this update, you can visit the official Steam page for the game. Operation Tango is out now for PC, PS5 and PS4.