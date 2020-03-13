At its core, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a Metroidvania title. While it may appear simpler than that at first, once you dive into the world, it becomes quite clear. One of the first obstacles you encounter that shows this are various walls that pop up to block your path. Early on they’re made of sticks, but later on there’s more solid purple walls that prevent you from continuing to explore the level. As usual, you need to gain a new ability and come back to get past these things. So here’s how to break walls in Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

How to Break Walls

Let’s start with the early challenges, involving simple, usually wooden walls. In these early levels you’ll encounter these quite often, block you from progressing, with little idea of what to do. The answer lies in the attack ability you attain pretty early in the game. The Spirit Edge will be the key to breaking these walls. The ability is easy to acquire, you get it through the normal course of the story. So if you run across these walls and don’t know how to break them, just wait. Once you have this attack and equip it, use it first to see if it gets you through. It won’t work on purple walls though, which appear later on, so let’s break that down as well.

This is a similar story, with purple walls requiring the Bash ability. You’ll get this in Kwolok’s Hollow after beating a beetle mini-boss of sorts. Once again, if you run across a purple wall you want to get through, but don’t have this ability, just mark it for backtracking later on. Keep playing through the game, pushing the current objective until you receive the Bash ability, which has Ori dash through nearby objects, often dealing damage or reaching new locations. Once you get Bash just head back to any purple walls that blocked you and use it on them.

And that’s how to break walls in Ori and the Will of the Wisps.