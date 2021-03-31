Outriders – All Pyromancer Skills

Outriders isn’t full of friendly faces and many are begging to be bathed in fire. With the Pyromancer, you can do just that to the unlucky souls standing their ground against you.

The Pyromancer harnesses scorching flames to sizzle foes. The class is uniquely positioned between the others as the only medium range class. The fire-obsessed playstyle is as close as you can get to being a caster in Outriders.

Here are all the fiery ways you can rain death down upon the hostile forces on Enoch.

All Pyromancer Skills

Heatwave

Type: Ignite

Summon a fiery wave that deals damage and inflicts Burn to all enemies in its path.

Feed the Flames

Type: Immobilize

Pull an enemy toward you, dealing damage, draining Health, and inflicting Ash.

Thermal Bomb

Type: Explosive, Interrupt

Select an enemy to Burn, Interrupt and deal damage to. If killed while still afflicted by the skill, the enemy will explode, dealing damage in a large radius.

Overheat

Type: Explosive, Interrupt

Deals a little damage to all enemies in a large radius and Interrupt their skills. Enemies afflicted with Burn receive additional damage and the Burn will be consumed.

Volcanic Rounds

Type: Ignite

Fill your current weapon’s magazine with Anomaly-infused bullets that will inflict Burn within a small radius and pierce targets, damaging enemies behind them. The skill lasts until you reload or switch weapons.

Ash Blast

Type: Immobilize

Create an Anomaly blast to inflict Ash on all enemies in a large radius around you.

F.A.S.E.R Beam

Type: Ignite, Interrupt

Fire an energy beam that deals damage that benefits from 125% of Status Power, inflicting Burn and causing Interrupt.

Eruption

Type: Explosive

Create a volcanic eruption beneath the selected enemy, dealing damage to them, and all enemies within a small radius around the target.

If you are not a black mage refugee seeking shelter in another game, pore over our Outriders class guide to find the right one for you.

Outriders is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.