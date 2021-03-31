We could all use more time. Time is a precious commodity, after all. In Outriders, the Trickster has mastered the manipulation of every minute, providing an invaluable advantage over those still restricted by the confines of the normal world.

The Trickster is a highly mobile class that thrives on close proximity kills and hit-and-run tactics. While the game already leans heavily into an aggressive playstyle, the Trickster is in a league of its own when it comes to fighting offensively.

If you’re a devilish rogue with a penchant for ignoring the laws of physics, read on to find out what reality-bending powers await you in Outriders.

All Trickster Skills

Temporal Blade

Type: Damage, Interrupt

Paralyze and slice enemies in front of you, dealing damage and inflicting Slow and Interrupt to all targets.

Slow Trap

Type: Deception

Create a spacetime Anomaly that inflicts Slow onto enemies and projectiles for 10 seconds.

Hunt the Prey

Type: Movement

Select an enemy and teleport behind them and receive a shield bonus.

Twisted Rounds

Type: Damage

Fill your weapon’s magazine with Anomaly-infused bullets that deal significantly more damage to enemies. The skill lasts until you reload or switch weapons.

Cyclone Slice

Type: Damage, Interrupt

Create a whirlwind of Anomaly blades that deal damage and Interrupt onto enemies within a small radius of you with every hit. The skill lasts for 5 seconds.

Borrowed Time

Type: Movement

Receive a shield and mark your location for 28 seconds. Triggering the skill again will bend spacetime and teleport you back to the marked spot.

Venator’s Knife

Type: Deception

Throw a temporal knife at an enemy. The blade will ricochet between a maximum of 5 enemies within a small radius, dealing damage and marking them. All marked targets will be inflicted with Slow and for 10 seconds the first damage dealt by you will be doubled.

Time Rift

Type: Deception, Interrupt

Create a shockwave that suspends enemies in the air leaving them unable to fight for 3.5 seconds and inflicts Weakness.

If breaking the natural order of space and time aren’t to your liking, head over to our Outriders class guide to find the right one for you.

Outriders is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.