Outriders – Here’s When You Can Preload on PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Outriders is officially one week from launch. In preparation for the release of People Can Fly’s co-op looter shooter, publisher Square Enix has divulged details pertaining to pre-load times across all platforms.

Square Enix Senior Community Manager, SE Toby (u/thearcan), took to Reddit to offer up specific timings for downloading the game. Xbox platforms will receive the pre-load option first, a move that doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the title’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass.

Here’s everything you need to know about Outriders’ pre-load times.

Outriders Preload Timings

Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Pre-loading is live today, 3/25.

PlayStation 4 & 5

Pre-loading will begin 48 hours prior to the 4/1 release date.

PC (Steam)

Pre-load timing has not been determined. Details will be shared on the week of release.

PC (Epic Game Store)

The EGS platform does not support pre-loading.

Google Stadia

No pre-loading is necessary.

Outriders will be available on the platforms listed above on April 1st.