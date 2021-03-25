Game Guides

Outriders – Here’s When You Can Preload on PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Prepare for your Enoch adventure, Outrider

March 25th, 2021 by Joshua Garibay

Outriders is officially one week from launch. In preparation for the release of People Can Fly’s co-op looter shooter, publisher Square Enix has divulged details pertaining to pre-load times across all platforms.

Square Enix Senior Community Manager, SE Toby (u/thearcan), took to Reddit to offer up specific timings for downloading the game. Xbox platforms will receive the pre-load option first, a move that doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the title’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass.

Here’s everything you need to know about Outriders’ pre-load times.

Outriders Preload Timings

Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

  • Pre-loading is live today, 3/25.

PlayStation 4 & 5

  • Pre-loading will begin 48 hours prior to the 4/1 release date.

PC (Steam)

  • Pre-load timing has not been determined. Details will be shared on the week of release.

PC (Epic Game Store)

  • The EGS platform does not support pre-loading.

Google Stadia

  • No pre-loading is necessary.

Outriders will be available on the platforms listed above on April 1st.

