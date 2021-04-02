Outriders – How to Check Server Status

Outriders is the latest Action-RPG published by Square Enix, and while it is taking the gaming world by storm, it seems to have a lot of hiccups on day one, with its server status being a little fuzzy and unstable. The team behind this new title is 24/7 working behind the scenes to fix any performance and server related issues, but things keep getting added up to the this already big roster of malfunctions. If you want to stay updated on server status and every known issue in the game, make sure to check below how.

How to check server status in Outriders

The game’s Twitter page is already full of updates and official announcements in regards to Outrider’s server status and performance related topics, and the list keeps on growing. While a lot of players do find themselves in the uncomfortable position of constantly throwing complaints at People Can Flu, the team is already aware of everything that’s happening and are trying to provide fixes all over the place.

The most glaring issue is that people have trouble signing in to the game, right from the get-go after jumping into the main menu. Not only that, but after a while, the servers completely shut down, with everyone wondering what is happening. While the issue was fixed in a short time, there is still a good chance it may happen again, as players keep mentioning there are still connection issues in online matchmaking and even solo gameplay.

In case you want to stay up-to-date at every minute in regards to Outrider’s server status, make sure to check the game’s status page right here. At the time of writing this, there seem to be a lot of monitoring for all of the issues mentioned above and more. Outriders uses peer-to-peer connection for online multiplayer, which means one player in a created lobby carries the weight of the rest of the team, connection-wise. Peer to peer is always a step below dedicated servers, which could be the reason why the new IP may be having this many issues from day 1. We can only wait and see how the team will improve the game’s stability overall, and what kind of fixes they will provide for such an instance.

Outriders is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official page right here.