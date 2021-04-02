Outriders – How to Hide Your Helmet

Outriders may not boast the most spectacular suite of character customization options, but that doesn’t mean the protagonist’s face should be hidden behind headgear forever. Sometimes we want to connect with our character beyond their glassy visors and metallic coverings.

People Can Fly has enabled players to make their helmet disappear, should they wish to add that intimate human touch (or if you really hate the design of the equipped item). Whatever your reasons, take comfort in the fact that making headgear disappear won’t cause the associated states to disappear as well.

How to Hide Your Helmet

The ability to hide your helmet is embedded in Outriders’ options menu. Options can be accessed from the main lobby screen of the pause menu. Navigate to the Gameplay tab and look for the Helmet option. Click on it to toggle the option from Off to On.

Now all equipped helmets, facial coverings, etc. will be made invisible, leaving the protagonist’s face in clear view at all times. Should the extended time viewing the character’s face lead to noticing flaws, you can alter their appearance in-game.

Outriders is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.