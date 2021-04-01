Outriders Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

Outriders is the latest looter shooter to hit consoles and PC, and like most other looter shooters, it’s better with friends in multiplayer. While you can play the entire game solo, the game’s classes and abilities really shine in a full squad. The game features crossplay and drop-in co-op, so there are basically no barriers when it comes to playing with friends. Here’s everything you need to know about multiplayer in Outriders.

How to Play With Friends in Outriders

To invite friends in Outriders, simply pause the game and select the “Play With Friends” button on the right-hand side of the screen. This will bring up a list of all your online friends and your friends currently playing Outriders. Just select who you want to play with and send them an invite so they can join your game. You can also invite people directly from the main menu before logging in by choosing the “Play With Friends” option.

If you want to play with your friends on other platforms, you must first enable crossplay in the options menu. Then, select “Play With Friends” to bring up your friends list. In the bottom left corner of the menu, there’s an option to “Generate Your Game Code.” Select this to generate a string of characters that other players can use to join your game. Send your crossplay friends this game code and have them choose “Join A Game Using Code” on the Play With Friends menu to join your game. All they have to do is input your code to join you.

What is the Maximum Party Size in Outriders?

The maximum party size in Outriders is three players. This is similar to other games like Destiny. You can either play with random players via matchmaking or invite your friends to play with you. The game supports crossplay, so you can even bring in friends from other platforms.

How to Enable Crossplay in Outriders

To enable crossplay, go to the options menu. Then, scroll down until you find the “Enable Crossplay” option on the Gameplay tab. You will need to turn this on if you want to play with people on other platforms, whether that be your friends or random players via matchmaking.

Outriders Multiplayer Not Working

Because Outriders is a new online looter shooter, there are bound to be at least a few issues with connectivity and multiplayer. If you are experiencing disconnects or lag, check your internet connection and make sure there isn’t an issue on your end. That being said, there are currently a few known issues affecting Outriders multiplayer.

There is an issue with crossplay that many players are experiencing that can result in players being kicked or removed from the lobby if there are console and PC players in the same game. People Can Fly has turned off automatic matchmaking between PC and consoles, but be warned, if you invite a PC player to your console game or vice versa using an invite code, one player will eventually be kicked out of the game. Check out the Known Issues thread on the official Outriders subreddit for more information on workarounds to common problems.

Also, the game’s servers are understandably getting hammered during the launch period. Not only is the game available on basically every platform out there so there’s already a huge influx of new players, but Outriders is also available on Xbox Game Pass. Because of this, there are a ton of people trying to play the game at the same time, so online connectivity could suffer as a result. Keep an eye on the Outriders Twitter page so you can see if there are any server outages.

Outriders is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.