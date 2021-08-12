Update 1.12 has arrived for Outriders, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It’s been nearly exactly one month since update 1.11 came out for Outriders back in July. Even though the player numbers for the game have dropped dramatically, developer People Can Fly is still updating the game for its existing fanbase.

The new patch is version number 1.12 and it should be rolling out on multiple different platforms today. The PC and PlayStation versions have the update already, but Xbox owners have to wait a bit. People Can Fly is still getting in touch with the Xbox team to release it.

One of the cooler things about this update is that it will fix crashing issues. Multiplayer has been improved and the gameplay should be more balanced. They have also buffed certain classes, guns and weapon mods.

Anyway, you can read the patch notes below.

Outriders Update 1.12 Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Crash Fixes

Improved multiplayer so that rubberbanding & packet loss should now be reduced for players under 350ms

The Anti-duplication system will no longer take your equipped items into account when checking whether to re-roll a dropped duplicate.

will no longer take your equipped items into account when checking whether to re-roll a dropped duplicate. Fixed an issue that could cause the Pyromancer’s Thermal Bomb to lose all charges and enter full cooldown if a player was interruped while casing the skill

to lose all charges and enter full cooldown if a player was interruped while casing the skill Improved the targeting of the Trickster’s Venator’s Knife so that it should now more consistently target a player’s intended enemy.

so that it should now more consistently target a player’s intended enemy. Fixed an issue that could cause the Trickster’s Hunt the Prey to not turn the player towards an enemy’s back if aiming down sights immediately after activation

to not turn the player towards an enemy’s back if aiming down sights immediately after activation Fixed the Technomancer’s Borealis Monarch Set so that it will now correctly grant the 90% damage increase to any frozen targets

so that it will now correctly grant the 90% damage increase to any frozen targets Note: The set bonus should apply to all frozen targets, no matter how they’ve been frozen.

Resolved an issue with the Devastator’s Statue Set and changed its description to match its behaviour The New Description is: While either Tremor or Golem is active, increase Firepower by 100% and Weapon Life Leech by 100% for you and your teammates The Old Description was: Using either Tremor or Golem increases Firepower by 100% and Weapon Life Leech by 100% for you and your teammates The old functionality meant that the Statue set bonus could end after 8 seconds. Reworking this set means that the bonus can now be maintained for longer.

Fixed an issue that could cause low damage threshold mods to trigger immediately after death or after respawning.

Fixed an issue whereby players who are level 50 could appear as level 1 while in a party. Note that this issue may still be visible when in lobby.

Fixed some out of sync subtitles

If you want to check out the character buffs and known issues, the full patch notes are available on the game’s Reddit page. Outriders is out now for the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms.

- This article was updated on August 12th, 2021