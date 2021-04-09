Outriders: Where is the Wreckage Zone?

Once you reach Trench Town in Outriders, you may come across a side quest that asks you to visit the Wreckage Zone. The only problem is, most people don’t know where the Wreckage Zone is at this point in the game. It’s really easy to find though, and the reward for finishing this quest is more than worth the effort. Here’s how to get to the Wreckage Zone in Outriders for the Outriders Legacy Quest.

Where is the Wreckage Zone in Outriders?

After completing the first step of the Outriders Legacy quest and speaking to Lucy in Trench Town, you’re told to “Search for Monique in the Wreckage Zone.” However, if you picked up the quest immediately after arriving in Trench Town as most players do, you actually won’t have the Wreckage Zone unlocked yet. Thankfully, there’s only one small objective you have to complete to unlock the area. Just do your main quest in Trench Town and visit Corrigan’s Citadel. After that, the main story will take you to the Wreckage Zone and you can continue your search for Monique.

Once you arrive in the Wreckage Zone, you’ll have the main quest to take care of as well as the Outriders Legacy side quest. Both missions have objective markers, so just follow the marker on your map to find Monique and continue the quest. Unfortunately, you’ll hit another roadblock after completing this quest step. Your next stop is the Quarry, and you’ll have to progress further in the main story until you can access it.

The same thing will happen a few more times, so just keep working through the main story if you need to reach an area that you haven’t unlocked yet. You can also check out our Outriders Legacy quest guide for more detailed instructions and tips, including locations for all the chests so you can get some great gear along the way.

Outriders is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.