Overwatch 2: Junkenstein’s Revenge Wrath of the Bride Mode Explained

Junkenstein’s Revenge is returning to Overwatch 2 but is now called Wrath of the Bride. For those who have played Overwatch 1 in the past around Halloween, we’re fairly familiar with the event and how it works. There are incentives to play around the time, snagging a few treats for the holiday event. Now as the event is about to start, what is it? We can shed some light for you.

Junkenstein’s Revenge Wrath of the Bride Mode Explained

This is a limited-time brawl mode accessed in the Arcade mode that is essentially a PvE mode. You and three other players will team up in a zombie horde survival mode against progressively stronger enemies. In past Junkenstein’s Revenge events, you are limited to using certain characters in the main mode to fit the current year’s storyline.

In the 2022 version of Junkenstein’s Revenge, it seems that the playable characters will be Sojourn, Kiriko, Junker Queen, and Ashe. Each player can only assume one role and fight against the presumed to be Zomnics. These are a non-canonical spin on the Omnics you see in Overwatch’s lore. They are controlled by Dr. Junkenstein.

If the limited roster doesn’t seem appealing to you, there is usually a separate mode where you can use any combination of Heroes. This usually can lead to some really crazy results and long survival times.

While surviving hordes of enemies seem easy enough, the mode does start to throw harder-hitting and tankier enemies to mix things up. You’ll have to synergize with your teammates to get further so you can complete the challenges. Occasionally, the game will throw bosses at you, which are suped-up forms of existing Heroes in the Overwatch 2 roster.

While this will be the playable part of the event, there will also be additional ways to earn event cosmetics like the Werewolf Winston skin. Most other Halloween-themed skins should be available for purchase as the event goes live on the 25th of October.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.