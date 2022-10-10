Overwatch 2 features a wide array of challenges, all of which can be completed in exchange for great amounts of XP. With that said, among the many challenges, one of the trickiest ones is the Te Salutant Challenge, in which tasks players to score 5 elimination while listening to the cheers of the crowds on the Colosseo map. But how can you listen to the crowds? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to listen to the cheers in the Colosseo and complete the Te Salutant Challenge in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Te Salutant Challenge Guide: How to Listen to the Cheers of the Masses in Colosseo

In order to listen to the cheers in Overwatch 2, all you need to do, after starting a match on the Colosseo map, is head as close as possible to the arena. As doing so will allow you to hear the crowd on the inside. Once you position yourself, all you need to do is score the eliminations as the crowd cheers for the Gladiators to complete the challenge.

When attempting to complete the challenge it is highly recommended to play as a Damage hero capable of performing long-range kills, such as Ashe, Hanzo, Widowmaker, or Soldier: 1776, as you will be unable to hear the cheers if you wander off the immediate surroundings of the Colosseum area. Using offensive tanks can also work great. You can check out which tank is the best for the job by checking out who are the best Tank Heroes in Overwatch 2.

It is also vital to point out that it is not possible to complete the challenge while in Custom Match mode.

To recap, here’s how to listen to the cheers in the Colosseo map and complete the Te Salutant Challenge in Overwatch 2:

Start a match on the Colosseo map.

Head close to the Colosseum.

Stay in places where is possible to hear the cheers of the crowd.

Perform 5 eliminations as the crowd cheers.

You can currently play Overwatch 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.