Overwatch Experimental Update Today April 15 Patch Notes

An update for Overwatch has arrived today, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to experimental with this patch. This patch is purely experimental, which means the changes only affect the experimental game mode, which gives the developers a chance for the player base to try out and provide feedback on the changes before they’re implemented into the actual game. These changes are possibly the biggest we’ve had in a long time, and if they go live, they will really shake up the meta and encourage players to change up their play-style. Here’s everything new in Overwatch Experimental with this update today.
Overwatch Experimental Update April 15 Patch Notes
BAPTISTE
Biotic Launcher (Secondary Fire)
- Healing projectile explosion reduced from 60 to 50 health
- Healing projectile direct impact now restores an additional 20 health
Immortality Field
- Now protects teammates to a minimum health threshold of 10% maximum health, down from 20%
D.VA
Call Mech
- Damage increased from 50 to 250
ECHO
Duplicate
- When Duplicate ends, Echo will return to the health value she had prior to activating the ability, or to 100 health, whichever is higher
MOIRA
Biotic Orb
- Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds
ORISA
Halt!
- Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds
REINHARDT
General
- Armor reduced from 250 to 200 (Health/armor total reduced from 550 to 500)
ROADHOG
Scrap Gun (Primary and Secondary Fire)
- Damage per projectile increased from 6 to 6.6
SOMBRA
Stealth
- Fade time when entering or exiting Stealth reduced from 0.75 to 0.45 seconds
- Movement speed bonus increased from 50 to 60%
Some of these changes are bound to really shake up the game, with some really big buffs and nerfs. A big nerf to echo could be welcomed by the player base as Echo has been used by a huge number of players recently, and some big changes to D.VA and Moira could see them being used more often.
Overwatch is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Overwatch website.