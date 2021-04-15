Overwatch Experimental Update Today April 15 Patch Notes

An update for Overwatch has arrived today, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to experimental with this patch. This patch is purely experimental, which means the changes only affect the experimental game mode, which gives the developers a chance for the player base to try out and provide feedback on the changes before they’re implemented into the actual game. These changes are possibly the biggest we’ve had in a long time, and if they go live, they will really shake up the meta and encourage players to change up their play-style. Here’s everything new in Overwatch Experimental with this update today.

Overwatch Experimental Update April 15 Patch Notes