A new update for Overwatch has been released, and here are all the changes and fixes added with this update. Overwatch update 2.99 brings Halloween Terror back to the game, adding several spooky cosmetics and seasonal items to earn, including Dutchman Sigma, Werewolf Winston, and more. Junkenstein’s Revenge returns as well, although this time there are new twists and challenges to tackle that will become available in the coming weeks. Weekly challenges across all modes will reward unique items as well. Finally, there are a handful of balance tweaks for a few heroes like usual. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 2.99.

Overwatch Update 2.99 Patch Notes

Halloween Terror 2020

Halloween Terror 2020 During this pulse-pounding in-game event, expand your collection with spooky new cosmetics and experience new twists in the chilling tale of Junkenstein’s Revenge, our limited-time PvE brawl. Get ready for a shock with Junkenstein’s Revenge Challenges, diabolical twists on Dr. Junkenstein’s sordid plans. Two will become available each week, totaling six in all. Plus, overcome weekly challenges with wins in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade to earn a series of unique rewards!



General Updates

Feature Update: Improved Profanity Filter We are making changes to how the Profanity Filter works to give players more control over the types of words they see. Instead of a simple On/Off Profanity Filter, there are now three levels of profanity filtering provided. FRIENDLY – We’ll do our best to filter all words currently identified by our constantly-updated list as obscene, vulgar, or offensive. This is the most family-friendly setting. MATURE – You may see some obscene or vulgar words with this setting, but we will filter language identified as extremely offensive. UNFILTERED – Nothing will be filtered. Please be aware that you may see extremely offensive language. This setting is not recommended. Along with the new three levels of filtering, we now will allow players to have different profanity filter settings for each communication channel. These channels include: GENERAL CHAT MATCH CHAT TEAM CHAT PARTY CHAT WHISPER

Feature Update: Elevator Adjustments Elevators will now wait at the bottom of their track until a player boards the platform. After a short delay, the platform rises rapidly upward. Once the elevator reaches the top, it pauses briefly before returning to the bottom.



Competitive Updates

Competitive Team Deathmatch Season 3 of Competitive Team Deathmatch has begun!



Hero Updates

Reinhardt Earthshatter Added a voice line stating, “For the Crusaders!”, that allies will hear when Reinhardt uses Earthshatter

Soldier: 76 Heavy Pulse Rifle Bullet spread removed Constant recoil added Bullet damage reduced from 20 to 19 Ammo increased from 25 to 30

Sombra Translocator Improved smoothness of Sombra’s First Person camera when Translocating short distances to a Translocator that is in view

Widowmaker Grappling Hook Grapple will now bounce off a surface if the distance between you and the hook is under 2 meters, canceling the hook and not costing any cooldown



Bug Fixes

General Fixed a bug that caused highlights saved from Experimental games to not load properly Fixed a bug that caused heroes to load slowly when switching heroes from the Hero Select screen Fixed a bug with skill ratings not appearing in the Career Profile for Competitive Arcade seasons Fixed a bug with the “All Seasons” option not appearing within the Career Profile menu

Heroes Baptiste Fixed a bug that caused Baptiste’s eyes to not blink during his idle animation D.Va Fixed a bug that caused the spray menu to display “Empty” in the top slot while a spray is equipped Fixed a bug that displayed the Korean flag incorrectly on the Taegeukgi skin Echo Fixed a bug with Echo’s Duplicate voice lines not playing in the correct language Lucio Fixed a bug that caused Lúcio’s legs to unintentionally extend when landing on uneven terrain Pharah Fixed a bug with the Lifeguard skin model not displaying properly on low texture quality settings Fixed a bug that caused Pharah’s eyes to not animate properly when equipping the Lifeguard skin Reaper Fixed a bug that caused Reaper’s shotgun pattern to still be affected by random rotation Reinhardt Fixed a bug that prevented “Storm, Earth and Fire” achievement from triggering Zarya Fixed a bug that caused beam hit effects to display incorrectly on barriers

Custom Games Fixed an issue with the Door Health Scalar custom games setting for Junkenstein Fixed an issue with the Difficulty custom games setting for Junkenstein

Workshop Fixed a bug with Ashe’s Dynamite in hand to not scale to the size of the projectile Fixed a bug with Brigitte’s Whip Shot not displaying properly when triggered rapidly without a cooldown Fixed a bug that caused Reinhardt’s Earthshatter to not consistently hit targets when model scale is increased Fixed a bug where Ashe’s B.O.B. would not smoothly scale up/down with Ashe Fixed a bug where Call Mech placed the location of the new mech incorrectly at varying scales



For more information regarding this update, visit the official Overwatch site. If you’re playing on Nintendo Switch, Overwatch is currently free to try for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers for the entire week.