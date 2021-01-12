Update 3.03 has been released for Overwatch, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update adds a new map to the game, Kanezaka, and this map also features a new limited-time challenge with free rewards. As always, there are a few hero adjustments and bug fixes, with Ashe and Hanzo receiving the biggest tweaks. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.03.
Overwatch Update 3.03 Patch Notes
- New Map: Kanezaka
- Kanezaka, nestled beside Hanamura, is our newest Free-For-All Map!
- Fight for your life in a thrilling battlefield of alleyways, ancient stone, towering steel, and cat cafes. Shatter your enemy’s dreams in the pottery shop, deliver beatdowns in the Tora no Sumika nightclub, or rise above the competition in the tower at the center of the city.
- Kanezaka Challenge
- Celebrate the release of Overwatch’s newest map with the Kanezaka Challenge! Through January 25, earn limited-time rewards, including the new Kyōgisha Hanzo skin, by winning games and watching Overwatch on Twitch.
- General Updates
-
Feature Update: Replay Viewer Custom Spectator Options
-
Added Detached Timecode UI option to Replay Viewer
-
- Hero Updates
-
Ashe
- The Viper
- Aim-down-sights damage reduced from 80 to 75
- Aim-down-sights recovery time reduced from 0.7 to 0.65 seconds
- The Viper
- Hanzo
- Storm Arrows
- Shot recovery time reduced from 0.3 to 0.25 seconds
- Storm Arrows
- Sigma
- Experimental Barrier
- Redeploy cooldown increased from 1 to 2.5 seconds
- Experimental Barrier
- Wrecking Ball
- Adaptive Shield
- Shield per target reduced from 100 to 75
- Adaptive Shield
-
- Bug Fixes
- General
- Fixed a bug that caused the flex role rewards banner to not display immediately
- Fixed a bug with the end of round screen for Deathmatch that would exclude players who left when the match ends
- Fixed a bug that caused achievement categories in the career profile to become misaligned when setting the filter to “locked”
- Fixed a bug that caused jump landing sounds to not playback properly
- Fixed a bug with long spray names overlapping with UI elements
- [Fixed on impacted platforms] Fixed a bug that caused an indefinite loading icon on the Social menu if your friends list is empty
- [PC-Only] Fixed a bug that caused the mouse cursor to remain focused on the game client while in windowed or windowed fullscreen mode
- Doomfist
- Fixed a bug with the “One Punch” highlight intro that would cause it to clip into the ground on certain maps
- Genji
- Fixed a bug with the Genji Contenders skin portrait not appearing properly
- Junkrat
- Fixed a bug with the “Unwrap” emote animation not displaying properly when rotating the camera around during its duration
- General
Overwatch is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Overwatch site.
GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games