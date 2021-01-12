Update 3.03 has been released for Overwatch, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update adds a new map to the game, Kanezaka, and this map also features a new limited-time challenge with free rewards. As always, there are a few hero adjustments and bug fixes, with Ashe and Hanzo receiving the biggest tweaks. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.03.

Overwatch Update 3.03 Patch Notes

New Map: Kanezaka Kanezaka , nestled beside Hanamura, is our newest Free-For-All Map! Fight for your life in a thrilling battlefield of alleyways, ancient stone, towering steel, and cat cafes. Shatter your enemy’s dreams in the pottery shop, deliver beatdowns in the Tora no Sumika nightclub, or rise above the competition in the tower at the center of the city.

Kanezaka Challenge Celebrate the release of Overwatch’s newest map with the Kanezaka Challenge! Through January 25, earn limited-time rewards, including the new Kyōgisha Hanzo skin, by winning games and watching Overwatch on Twitch.

General Updates

Hero Updates The Viper Aim-down-sights damage reduced from 80 to 75 Aim-down-sights recovery time reduced from 0.7 to 0.65 seconds Hanzo Storm Arrows Shot recovery time reduced from 0.3 to 0.25 seconds Sigma Experimental Barrier Redeploy cooldown increased from 1 to 2.5 seconds Wrecking Ball Adaptive Shield Shield per target reduced from 100 to 75

Bug Fixes General Fixed a bug that caused the flex role rewards banner to not display immediately Fixed a bug with the end of round screen for Deathmatch that would exclude players who left when the match ends Fixed a bug that caused achievement categories in the career profile to become misaligned when setting the filter to “locked” Fixed a bug that caused jump landing sounds to not playback properly Fixed a bug with long spray names overlapping with UI elements [Fixed on impacted platforms] Fixed a bug that caused an indefinite loading icon on the Social menu if your friends list is empty [PC-Only] Fixed a bug that caused the mouse cursor to remain focused on the game client while in windowed or windowed fullscreen mode Doomfist Fixed a bug with the “One Punch” highlight intro that would cause it to clip into the ground on certain maps Genji Fixed a bug with the Genji Contenders skin portrait not appearing properly Junkrat Fixed a bug with the “Unwrap” emote animation not displaying properly when rotating the camera around during its duration



Overwatch is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Overwatch site.