Update 3.12 has arrived for Overwatchand here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new patch for Overwatch was released on June 3rd, 2021 and it should now be available on all platforms. While no new modes and content has been released for the game this week, there have been adjustments to some of the heroes.

The heroes being updated include Baptiste, Echo, McCree, Moira and Reaper. You can read the full details of this patch posted down below. .

Overwatch Update 3.12 Patch Notes

HERO UPDATES

BAPTISTE

Though it felt better to use, the previous reduction to the Exo Boots charge time resulted in Baptiste becoming much more evasive against some heroes. Since he already has strong defensive ability options in Regenerative Burst and Immortality Field, we’re reverting how quickly he can charge the Exo Boots jump.

Exo-Boots

Charge time increased from 0.7 to 1 second

ECHO

The Duplicate ultimate has proven to be more impactful than expected and was coming up quickly due to Echo’s high damage output.

Duplicate

Ultimate cost increased by 15%

MCCREE

Much of McCree’s recent success can be attributed to his increased maximum health and we think that aspect is working well to help solidify a close-to-mid-range role for him. We’re reverting the Combat Roll distance and Peacekeeper reload times as they lead to longer distance Flashbang initiations and made the burst damage from ‘Fan the Hammer’ less of a costly investment.

Peacekeeper

Reload time increased from 1.2 to 1.5 seconds

Combat Roll

Distance reduced by 20%

MOIRA

Many channeled ultimate abilities automatically reload the heroes weapon as they’re locked out from reloading for a short time. The new regeneration rate will refill about half of Moira’s Biotic energy resource over the full duration of Coalescence. This doesn’t fully refill Moira’s energy from empty as it would be unfortunate to lose that portion of her gameplay if players were able to fully cycle between ultimates with healing alone.

Biotic Grasp

Resource regeneration is now three times higher while channeling Coalescence

Coalescence

Ultimate cost increased by 17%

REAPER

This adjustment brings Reaper’s self-healing with his Hellfire Shotguns back to about where it was before the recent weapon tuning changes.

The Reaping

Life Steal amount increased from 30% to 35%

ZARYA

Zarya’s base damage wasn’t adjusted after the beam hit detection changes awhile back but she wasn’t seeing much use at the time either. Now that she has a more dominant presence in a variety of team compositions, we’re looking at reducing her beams average damage, though the same maximum damage is still achievable.

Particle Cannon

Primary Fire

Beam damage now scales from 75-170 damage-per-second, down from 95-170

For more details on this update, you can visit the game’s official website. Overwatch is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.