Update 3.23 has arrived for Overwatch, and here’s the full information of the change added with this patch. This particular update includes defect fixes for the heroes Ana and Symmetra and also new changes to Mercy among many other improvements following from the previous patches. The following section will list the official patch notes and wording of the update. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.23.

Overwatch Update 3.23 Patch Notes

The official patch notes are as follows:

SEASONAL EVENT: LUNAR NEW YEAR 2022

Seasonal Event: LUNAR 2022 – YEAR OF THE TIGER

We’re celebrating Lunar New Year with luminous new seasonal items, including legendary skins Nezha Tracer and Seolbim Mercy! Additionally, this event launches the fifth competitive season of Capture the Flag, and the Bounty Hunter mode has returned!

HERO UPDATES

MERCY

Resurrect – Previously, if a teammate died over a death pit their resurrect marker was hidden and fell into the pit. Now, Mercy will see their resurrect marker and can resurrect before it falls to the bottom.

Mercy can now attempt to resurrect teammates who die over environmental death pits.

When resurrecting, the resurrect marker will now freeze in place for the duration of the resurrection

Holding the ability button for resurrect while it’s on cooldown will now attempt the resurrect once the cooldown finishes

BUG FIXES

GENERAL



Fixed an issue where Season 32 open queue stats were not appearing in career profile

MAPS



Addressed a geometry exploit on Watchpoint: Gibraltar

HEROES



Ana

Fixed a bug that caused Ana’s Scope to activate when cancelling Nano Boost target confirmation

Fixed a bug that caused the parrot on Ana’s Corsair skin to disappear in hero select

Symmetra

Fixed a bug that caused Symmetra’s nameplate to appear in the middle of her model

Addressed an audio issue during Symmetra’s “Have a seat” emote

That is all of the official patch notes with the additions and changes made to the game with this particular patch. As you can observe, there are numerous beneficial changes added with this particular update including the launch of the Lunar New Year 2022 event.

Overwatch is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Overwatch site.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2022