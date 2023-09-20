Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Party Animals is packed full of enjoyable pick-up-and-play fun that is always worth a go on party nights, but some people will also likely be looking for codes to use in the item shop. However, the process of finding any can take some time and you may not automatically just stumble across them. This article will give you working Party Animals codes whenever there are any to be had.

All Party Animals Codes List

Before jumping into the many modes on offer, I always recommend having a check every few days online for any code refresh/additions that could happen. There is no guarantee that codes will suddenly appear but since in many other games codes tend to be time-limited, it’s much better to make sure if there are any sitting around for you to use.

Related: Is Party Animals Coming to Xbox?

Party Animals Codes (Working)

There are currently no working Party Animals codes.

Party Animals Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Party Animals codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Party Animals

The process to redeem codes in Party Animals is extremely quick and easy to find but I will still provide you with the step-by-step guide on how to do it, here for any time you may need it.

Boot up Party Animals. Click on/Press “Item Shop”. Select “Redeem” at the top-right. It has a golden ticket. Type in any code and then select “Redeem”.

Related: 6 Must-Have Party Games on Nintendo Switch

After you have done all of that, you will now have access to any content/gear you redeemed by way of the codes in Party Animals — enjoy!

How Can You Get More Party Animals Codes?

In my opinion, the best place to check for any codes will be through the official X page and on their Discord server. There are an extreme number of users on the Party Animals server in particular with over 70,000 at the time of writing. Personally, I recommend using the search bar and typing in “Codes” which will then bring up all the latest messages containing the phrase.

Whenever any new codes are added, you will be able to easily locate them without any hassle. Now it’s time to get back on the podium in Party Animals.