Update 1.87 has arrived for Path of Exile and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Grinding Gear Games already released a few newer patches for Path of Exile late last month in July. Well now the first patch for the game in August has been released today.

If you are playing the PlayStation version of the game, the patch number should be version 1.87. Otherwise, the new patch for the game is recognized as 3.15.0f.

The new update does not contain any new content, however there are a few improvements and bug fixes that have been made to the game. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Path of Exile Update 1.87 Patch Notes

Improvements

Increased Logbook drops from Runic monsters in Expedition by 54%

Expedition Artifacts now have higher stack sizes in maps, and scale up more with map level.

Vendor rerolls from Runic monsters now drop in stacks of 1-2 in white maps, scaling up to stacks of 1-4 in red maps.

Map Curse modifiers no longer have increased effect.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with the Summon Reaper skill which allowed for a second separate Skill Gem with Supports to command the Reaper.

Fixed a bug where using Mortal Conviction with Flesh and Stone allowed activating a second aura with no reservation cost.

Fixed a common instance crash.

This was a restartless deploy of the patch so you will need to restart your client to receive the client changes, specifically the Map Curse modifier change requires a client restart to visually update descriptions.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the game’s official forums. Path of Exile is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.