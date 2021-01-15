Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 is here, and with it comes the new Echoes of the Atlas expansion. Path of Exile is already a dense action-RPG, and Update 3.13.0 only expands on the game’s nigh infamous complexity. Not only is there a new expansion for players to enjoy in Update 3.13.0, but a verifiable wealth of balance changes, a new league, and the return of two former activities.

Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 will introduce the new Echoes of the Atlas expansion, which adds a layer to the already sprawling endgame. In Path of Exile Update 3.13.0, The Maven, a cosmic entity of incredible power has taken notice of players’ exploits across the multi-verse, and she has decided to witness your feats for herself. Players will eventually be invited to her realm to take on an onslaught of some of Path of Exile’s hardest bosses simultaneously, before The Maven steps in for a brawl. Players will eventually be able to use he new Atlas passive trees added in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 to then shape their endgame with the activities they see fit, covering the breadth of content Path of Exile has received over the years.

Additionally, Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 brings with it massive overhauls to the Deadeye, Elementalist, and Inquisitor Ascendancy classes. While those three received complete reworks, all the other Ascendancy classes have been tweaked in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0, and a multitude of skills have been adjusted as well. There’s the usual smattering of bug fixes in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 as well. Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 also introduces yet another league to the action-RPG (the Ritual League), and both Heist and Harvest have been brought back, though they’ve been given some much needed alterations in Update 3.13.0.

Below are the complete Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 patch notes, featuring every official addition, adjustment, tweak, and change. Update 3.13.0 is massive (it is a Path of Exile expansion after all), so all the important topics have nice thick headings to help you navigate the patch notes. You can also check out the Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 landing page here for more details.

Echoes of the Atlas – Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 Patch Notes