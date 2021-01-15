Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 is here, and with it comes the new Echoes of the Atlas expansion. Path of Exile is already a dense action-RPG, and Update 3.13.0 only expands on the game’s nigh infamous complexity. Not only is there a new expansion for players to enjoy in Update 3.13.0, but a verifiable wealth of balance changes, a new league, and the return of two former activities.
Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 will introduce the new Echoes of the Atlas expansion, which adds a layer to the already sprawling endgame. In Path of Exile Update 3.13.0, The Maven, a cosmic entity of incredible power has taken notice of players’ exploits across the multi-verse, and she has decided to witness your feats for herself. Players will eventually be invited to her realm to take on an onslaught of some of Path of Exile’s hardest bosses simultaneously, before The Maven steps in for a brawl. Players will eventually be able to use he new Atlas passive trees added in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 to then shape their endgame with the activities they see fit, covering the breadth of content Path of Exile has received over the years.
Additionally, Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 brings with it massive overhauls to the Deadeye, Elementalist, and Inquisitor Ascendancy classes. While those three received complete reworks, all the other Ascendancy classes have been tweaked in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0, and a multitude of skills have been adjusted as well. There’s the usual smattering of bug fixes in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 as well. Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 also introduces yet another league to the action-RPG (the Ritual League), and both Heist and Harvest have been brought back, though they’ve been given some much needed alterations in Update 3.13.0.
Below are the complete Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 patch notes, featuring every official addition, adjustment, tweak, and change. Update 3.13.0 is massive (it is a Path of Exile expansion after all), so all the important topics have nice thick headings to help you navigate the patch notes. You can also check out the Path of Exile Update 3.13.0 landing page here for more details.
- The Sealing of the Elder has sent shockwaves far beyond the Atlas. Unknown and unseen entities now move towards the Atlas, lured by the sudden absence of one of their own.
- Heralded by the Envoy, an entity known as the Maven is the first to arrive. Her desires are clear — to witness the exquisite struggle for survival between mortal entities. Those brave and resilient enough to withstand her brutal trials are to be rewarded with unequalled control of the Atlas.
- New Atlas Passive Skill Trees provide the capacity for Exiles to pursue, control, and customize the game content they most enjoy on a per-Region basis, so long as they prove their worth to the Maven.
The Ritual Challenge League
- Challenge leagues are a great opportunity for a fresh start in a new economy. All of your old characters and items are still present in the Standard and Hardcore leagues, but you’re encouraged to join the new leagues, complete challenges and demonstrate your mastery of Path of Exile!
- In the Ritual Challenge League, Ritual Altars have appeared throughout the world. By slaying the monsters that guard the Ritual Altars, then activating them, you will call more monsters into the Ritual Circle that surrounds it. Slaying those monsters awards you Tribute, which can be spent on rewards from the Altar. Each area has several Rituals, and monsters slain in a previous Ritual in the area will be revived in subsequent Rituals.
- You can buy Ritual Splinters from completed Rituals which can be combined to create a Ritual Vessel. Using a Ritual Vessel at any completed Ritual Altar will turn it into a Blood-filled Vessel, capturing a record of all the monsters first slain at that Ritual. Blood-filled Vessels can be placed alongside any Map in the Map Device to imbue the Rituals in that area with the captured monsters.
- Some items are only available from Ritual Altars, and may be very costly to purchase. You can pay part of the Tribute cost for such items to Defer them, causing them to appear again in a later area. You can Defer items multiple times, allowing you to eventually afford expensive items over time.
- With Path of Exile Update 3.13.0, there are Standard, Hardcore and Solo Self-Found variations of the Ritual challenge league available. They have the same core mechanics and items. You can create private league versions of these leagues, with mods that make the game harder.
- The new challenge leagues include a set of 40 new challenges. When you complete 12 challenges, you will receive the Ritual Weapon Effect. When you reach 24 challenges, you will receive the Ritual Character Effect. At 36 challenges completed you’ll receive the Ritualist’s Hideout. These microtransactions are only obtainable in this league.
- From the 19th challenge onwards and for every third challenge after that, you will receive pieces of the Ritual Totem Pole decoration to display in your hideout. The Totem Pole permanently showcases how many of the Ritual challenges you completed during the league.
Major New Content and Features
- Added a new Intelligence Skill Gem – Hydrosphere: Creates a sphere of water, or moves an existing sphere and resets its duration. The sphere continually applies a drenched debuff with a short duration to enemies in its area or those it moves through. You can hit the sphere with other skills to inflict cold and lightning ailments (other than chill). The sphere pulses at regular intervals while afflicted by an ailment, and after moving, damaging all drenched enemies in a large area with that ailment.
- Added a new Intelligence/Dexterity Support Gem – Trinity Support: Supports skills that hit enemies, causing them to gain bonuses while you have resonance of all three elements and grant resonance of elements other than the highest-damage element in a hit. Supported skills deal more elemental damage and penetrate elemental resistances based on the lowest of your three resonances.
- Added 13 new Unique Items.
- Added 15 new Divination Cards, designed by supporters.
- Added 11 new Maps.
- Added Heist to the core game, rebalanced around the lower rate of encountering Heist gameplay (see Heist Changes).
- Added Harvest to the core game in a significantly modified form (see Harvest Changes).
Minor New Content and Features
- Texture Streaming has been reworked. Many textures that were not previously streamed now are, and the image quality of streamed textures has been improved. This also addresses some hiccups around the first time certain events occured within a session (such as slaying some monsters). This change will be monitored and improved in future updates based on player data.
- Kinetic Blast and Storm Call have brand new effects.
- Firestorm has a new skillbar icon.
- Pets now have a very slight delay before they will follow you when you move.
- Opening the portals to the Temple of Atzoatl or to a Syndicate Safehouse in your hideout after you’ve acquried a Map Device now creates those portals at your Map Device.
- Continued to incrementally improve the sound, art, effects and environments.
Heist Changes in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
- Kurai, as well as your first Rogue’s Markers, can now be found starting in Act 6.
- Smuggler’s Caches now always drop a Quest Contract if possible, in addition to an ordinary Contract.
- Smuggler’s Caches now appear less frequently, and Contracts, Blueprints and Rogue’s Markers now drop less frequently.
- All quest contracts now reward you with Rogue’s Markers upon completion.
- Kurai’s second and third quest contracts now spawn more monsters during the escape.
- The number of Rogue’s Markers you get from completing contracts above level 68 has been increased. You’ll now get (on average) 20% more markers from Level 83 contracts.
- The levels at which Heist Equipment drops has been adjusted to fit the new progression.
- Job Experience granted to Heist participants has been increased across the board to fit the lower frequency at which players will engage in them.
- Blueprints that have been created through duplication (such as via Einhar’s Blood Altar) must now be revealed again.
- The Rogue Harbour once again acts like a town and will be populated by other players.
- Vinderi’s chance for items from Heist chests to be doubled has been reduced at all levels. It is now 14% at job level 5 (from 20%).
- Huck now grants increased experience to players in Heists, up to 20% at job level 3.
- Harvest rewards can no longer appear in Heists, because Harvest is a thing again.
- Greatly increased the chance of finding Tempering and Tailoring Orbs from Blueprint rewards.
- The experience limit on all Heists has been lowered (as in, you will hit a point at which additional monster spawns grant no experience sooner).
- Whakano’s reveal audio no longer overlaps with itself.
Harvest Changes in Patch of Exile Update 3.13.0
- Harvest has been added to the core game and has been vastly reworked. It no longer contains a garden-building component, nor a permanent garden of your own. Instead, you now have a chance to discover a portal to an established Sacred Grove in maps, which contains several different harvestable plots.
- Each plot is presented as a pair of options. Harvesting one plot destroys the other, so choose carefully. Like previously, harvesting will cause monsters to emerge, and upon defeating the monsters you’ll be able to craft your items at the Lifeforce Collector.
- Once you have completed your first Harvest, you will be given a Horticrafting Station which can store up to 10 crafting options. You’ll be able to place a copy of the Horticrafting Station in your hideout, meaning you don’t have to do all your crafting in the Sacred Grove.
- On very rare occasions, you’ll be able to harvest the Heart of the Grove and fight the Avatar of the Grove.
- The Tier 3 Seed modifier that originally doubled Lifeforce from a harvest (from the Primal Reborn monster) now instead causes crafting options to be Lucky (they will roll outcomes twice and select the rarest outcome).
Character Balance
- Aegis effects, such as Elemental Aegis from Magna Eclipsis, no longer have their recharge timer interrupted by damage if the buff is depleted.
- The cooldown for gaining a flask charge from effects which grant them on a critical strike has been reduced to 0.1 seconds (from 0.2).
- The Far Shot keyword now causes your projectiles to deal 20% less damage at very close range (previously no penalty), up to 60% more at a range of 70 or greater (previously 30% more).
- The Tailwind buff now grants 8% increased Action Speed (from 10%).
Skill Balance
- Added a new “Orb” Gem Tag. This applies to skills which have a periodic effect over an area and persist for a duration but are not targetable by enemies. Orb of Storms, Void Sphere, Winter Orb, Hydrosphere and Frost Bomb now have this tag. To avoid confusion, Magma Orb has been renamed to Rolling Magma.
Specific Skills
Anger
- Anomalous Anger now causes you and nearby allies to deal 0.25% increased Burning Damage per 1% gem quality (from 1% per 1% gem quality).
- Divergent Anger now grants you and nearby allies 0.05% increased movement speed per 1% gem quality (from 0.25% per 1% gem quality).
Arctic Armour
- No longer triggers when-hit effects from reflected damage (including any when-hit effects from quality).
Artillery Ballista
- Now allows you to place an additional totem at gem level 11, and again at gem level 22.
Bear Trap
- Trapped enemies now take 25% increased damage from traps and mines (from 15%).
Blade Blast
- Now has 35% more area of effect per Blade Vortex blade detonated (from 20%).
Blast Rain
- Now penetrates 20% fire resistance at gem level 1 (from 15%), up to 30% at gem level 20 (from 25%).
Blazing Salvo
- Now has a radius of 16 at minimum range (from 14) and 22 at maximum range (from 18).
- Now fires in a slightly wider spread.
Blink Arrow
- Now gains increased cooldown recovery rate as the gem levels up, up to 47% at gem level 20.
Charged Dash
- Now has a minimum radius of 14 at gem level 1 (from 12), up to 26 at gem level 20 (from 22).
Clarity
- Anomalous Clarity now causes you and nearby allies to have 0.25% increased Mana Recovery from Flasks per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality).
- Divergent Clarity now grants you and nearby allies 0.25% increased damage per 1% gem quality (from 1% per 1% gem quality).
Cobra Lash
- Projectiles now deal 5% more damage for each remaining Chain.
- Now converts 60% of physical damage to chaos damage (from 50%).
Contagion
- Now has a base radius of 17 (from 20).
Crackling Lance
- Now has an added damage effectiveness of 115%.
- Now deals 28 to 85 lightning damage at gem level 1 (from 26 to 78), up to 317 to 952 at gem level 20 (from 246 to 737).
Desecrate
- Phantasmal Desecrate now has a chance to produce a different special monster corpse based on its quality.
- Phantasmal Desecrate now has 1% chance to spawn a forgotten corpse per 1% gem quality (from 0.1% per 1% gem quality).
Determination
- Anomalous Determination now grants you and nearby allies 0.25% chance to avoid being stunned per 1% gem quality (from 1% per 1% gem quality).
- Divergent Determination now grants you and nearby allies 0.1% of evasion rating as extra armour per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality).
Discipline
- Anomalous Discipline now grants you and nearby allies 0.25% increased damage while on full energy shield per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality).
- Divergent Discipline now grants you and nearby allies 0.5% increased energy shield recharge rate per 1% gem quality (from 2% per 1% gem quality), and also causes you and nearby allies to have 0.5% slower start of Energy Shield Recharge per 1% gem quality (from 1.5% per 1% gem quality).
Earthshatter
- Spikes now have an explosion radius of 18 (from 20).
- Now has slightly more variance on the distance at which spikes will appear from the initial slam location.
Firestorm
- Now grants more damage with hits and ailments on the first impact (previously it granted more area damage, which does not apply to ailments).
- The first impact now deals 250% more damage (from 150%) with hits and ailments.
Flameblast
- No longer has +5% chance to ignite for each stage.
- Now has 50% chance to ignite at all gem levels.
- Divergent Flameblast now grants 1% less cast speed per 1% gem quality (from 2% per 1% gem quality).
Frost Bomb
- Now has an added damage effectiveness of 300% (from 200%).
- Now deals 14 to 21 cold damage at gem level 1 (unchanged), up to 1336 to 2003 at gem level 20 (from 959 to 1439).
- Now gains additional radius as the gem levels, up to +7 at gem level 20.
Galvanic Arrow
- Now gains radius as the gem levels up, up to +5 at gem level 20 (from +2).
Glacial Hammer
- Now deals base weapon damage and has an added damage effectiveness of 165% at gem level 1 (from 155%), up to 215% at gem level 20 (from 200%).
Grace
- Anomalous Grace now grants you and nearby allies 0.1% chance to avoid elemental ailments per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality).
- Divergent Grace now grants you and nearby allies 0.05% chance to avoid chaos damage from hits per 1% gem quality (from 0.25% per 1% gem quality).
Haste
- Divergent Haste now grants you and nearby allies 0.2% increased projectile speed per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality).
- Phantasmal Haste now causes buffs on you and nearby allies to expire 0.25% faster per 1% gem quality (from 1% per 1% gem quality).
Hatred
- Anomalous Hatred now grants you and nearby allies 0.25% increased chill and freeze duration per 1% gem quality (from 1% per 1% gem quality)
- Divergent Hatred now grants you and nearby allies 0.25% increased movement speed while on chilled ground per 1% gem quality (from 1% per 1%).
Heavy Strike
- Now deals base weapon damage and has an added damage effectiveness of 195% at gem level 1 (from 176%), up to 250% at gem level 20 (from 222%).
Hexblast
- Now has an added damage effectiveness of 150% (from 130%).
- Now deals 74 to 110 chaos damage at gem level 1 (from 61 to 92), up to 689 to 1034 chaos damage at gem level 20 (from 574 to 862).
- Now deals 60% more damage with hits per 5 doom on hex with most doom (from 50%).
- Now deals 40% more damage with ailments per 5 doom on hex with most doom (from 35%).
Infernal Cry
- Now causes your next 6 attacks to be Exerted (from 4).
Kinetic Bolt
- Increases and reductions to spell damage now also apply to attack damage from this skill at 200% of their value (from 150%).
- Anomalous Kinetic Bolt now causes increases and reductions to Cast Speed to apply to Attack Speed at 2.5% of their value per 1% gem quality (from 5% per 1% quality).
Lightning Strike
- No longer causes projectiles to deal 25% less damage.
- No longer causes damage over time from projectiles to deal 25% less damage.
Lightning Warp
- Now gains additional radius as the gem levels, up to +4 at gem level 20.
Malevolence
- Anomalous Malevolence now grants you and nearby allies 0.1% increased skill effect duration per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality).
- Divergent Malevolence now grants you and nearby allies 0.25% increased damage with ailments per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality).
Mirror Arrow
- Now gains increased cooldown recovery rate as the gem levels up, up to 47% at gem level 20.
Pestilent Strike
- Now converts 60% of physical damage to chaos damage (from 50%).
Plague Bearer
- Divergent Plague Bearer no longer grants reduced chaos damage taken while Incubating. Now causes the Plague Bearer buff to have +0.5% to Poison Damage over Time multiplier while Infecting per 1% gem quality.
- Anomalous Plage Bearer now causes you to have 0.25% increased movement speed while Infecting per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality).
Precision
- Divergent Precision now grants you and nearby allies 0.1% increased damage per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality), and no longer causes you and nearby allies to have less area of effect.
Pride
- Divergent Pride now causes nearby enemies to have -0.1% to physical damage reduction per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality).
Purity of Elements
- Anomalous Purity of Elements now grants you and nearby allies 0.1% chance to avoid elemental ailments per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality).
- Divergent Purity of Elements now causes your damage and that of nearby allies to penetrate 0.05% of elemental resistances per 1% gem quality (from 0.2% per 1% gem quality).
Purity of Fire
- Anomalous Purity of Fire now grants you and nearby allies 0.25% chance to avoid being ignited per 1% gem quality (from 1% per 1% gem quality).
- Divergent Purity of Fire now causes your damage and that of nearby allies to penetrate 0.05% of fire resistance per 1% gem quality (from 0.2% per 1% gem quality).
Purity of Ice
- Anomalous Purity of Ice now grants you and nearby allies 0.25% chance to avoid being frozen per 1% gem quality (from 1% per 1% gem quality).
- Divergent Purity of Ice now causes your damage and that of nearby allies to penetrate 0.05% of cold resistance per 1% gem quality (from 0.2% per 1% gem quality).
Purity of Lightning
- Anomalous Purity of Lightning now grants you and nearby allies 0.25% chance to avoid being shocked per 1% gem quality (from 1% per 1% gem quality).
- Divergent Purity of Lightning now causes your damage and that of nearby allies to penetrate 0.05% of lightning resistance per 1% gem quality (from 0.2% per 1% gem quality).
Raise Spectre
- Raised spectres now have a spectre level of 28 at gem level 1 (from 31), up to level of 72 at gem level 20 (from 76).
- The Raised Spectre gem now grants Minions 105 additional accuracy rating at gem level 1 (from 150), up to 776 additional accuracy rating at gem level 20 (from 1109).
- Spectred versions of They of Tul’s Snow Cloak skill no longer grants reduced damage taken, and grants 15% chance to dodge attacks and spells (from 20%).
- The knife-throw skill used by spectred versions of Syndicate Operatives is no longer considered a spell (and will therefore not be supported by supports like Spell Echo).
Reave
- Now deals base weapon damage and has an added damage effectiveness of 150% at gem level 1 (from 135%), up to 180% at gem level 20 (from 155%).
Rolling Magma (previously Magma Orb)
- Now clarifies that projectiles can’t change direction while chaining (bouncing).
Scorching Ray
- Now has a base cast time of 0.25 seconds (from 0.5).
- Now has a mana cost of 2 at gem level 1 (from 4), up to 5 at gem level 20 (from 11).
Scourge Arrow
- Anomalous Scourge Arrow now causes each Spore Pod to fire 0.05 additional Thorn Arrows per 1% gem quality (from 0.1 per 1% quality).
Searing Bond
- Now deals 29.4 fire damage per second at gem level 1 (from 23.6), up to 2459.5 fire damage per second at gem level 20 (from 1755.6).
Seismic Trap
- Now has an added damage effectiveness of 140% (from 120%).
- Now deals 47 to 70 physical damage at gem level 1 (unchanged), up to 610 to 914 at gem level 20 (from 531 to 796).
Shield Charge
- Now deals 16 to 24 base off hand physical damage at gem level 1 (from 15 to 22), up to 190 to 284 at gem level 20 (from 172 to 258).
- Now has +0.2% base critical strike chance per 10 maximum energy shield on your shield (from 0.1% per 10).
- Now deals 3 to 4 added physical damage per 15 armour or evasion rating on shield (from 2 to 3 added physical damage per 15 armour or evasion rating).
Shockwave Totem
- Now has a targeting range of 80 (from 100). This primarily affects cases where the totem can use its skill remotely (such as via Astral Projector’s effect).
Shrapnel Ballista
- Now allows you to place an additional totem at gem level 11, and again at gem level 22.
Siege Ballista
- Now allows you to place an additional totem at gem level 11, and again at gem level 22.
Spectral Shield Throw
- Now deals 20 to 30 base off hand physical damage at gem level 1 (from 18 to 27), up to 200 to 301 at gem level 20 (from 182 to 272).
- Now has +0.2% base critical strike chance per 10 maximum energy shield on your shield (from 0.1% per 10).
- Now deals 3 to 4 added physical damage per 15 armour or evasion rating on shield (from 2 to 3 added physical damage per 15 armour or evasion rating).
Spectral Throw
- Projectiles from Spectral Throw are now considered 50% larger against monsters when checking for collision.
Static Strike
- Now has a base duration of 3 seconds (from 2).
Storm Call
- Now has an added damage effectiveness of 130% (from 100%).
- Now deals 31 to 38 lightning damage at gem level 1 (from 16 to 31), up to 510 to 947 at gem level 20 (from 408 to 758).
Summon Carrion Golem
- Summoned Carrion Golem now deals approximately 20% less damage at all gem levels.
Summon Stone Golem
- Summoned Stone Golem now deals approximately 10% less damage at all gem levels.
Sunder
- The first wave now has a base radius of 9 (from 7).
- Divergent Sunder now grants 1% increased physical damage per 1% gem quality (previously granted 1% increased area of effect per 1% gem quality, however this was a bug).
Tornado Shot
- Now deals base weapon damage and has an added damage effectiveness of 100% at gem level 1 (from 90%), up to 120% at gem level 20 (from 109%).
Toxic Rain
- Now converts 60% of physical damage to chaos damage (from 50%).
Unearth
- Now has a cast time of 0.3 seconds (from 0.6) and uses a different casting animation.
- Now has a mana cost of 4 at gem level 1 (from 7), up to 10 at gem level 20 (from 20).
- Now deals 15 to 22 physical damage at gem level 1 (from 25 to 37), up to 407 to 611 at gem level 20 (from 682 to 1023)
- Now has an added damage effectiveness of 90% (from 125%).
- Bone Archer corpses created by Unearth now have approximately 30% more life (well, technically, maximum life, since they’re, you know, corpses).
Venom Gyre
- No longer deals added chaos damage.
- Now deals base weapon damage and has an added damage effectiveness of 125% at gem level 1 (from 90%), up to 165% at gem level 20 (from 115%).
- Now has a 40% chance to retain caught projectiles fired after using Whirling Blades at all gem levels.
- Now converts 60% of physical damage to chaos damage (from 50%).
Viper Strike
- Now converts 60% of physical damage to chaos damage (from 50%).
Vitality
- Divergent Vitality now grants you and nearby allies 0.2% increased Damage while on full life per 1% gem quality (from 0.5% per 1% gem quality).
Warlord’s Mark
- Cursed enemies now cause you to generate 20 rage over 1 second when they are stunned (from 5 rage).
Winter Orb
- Now has a base duration of 1.6 seconds (from 1.2).
Zealotry
- Anomalous Zealotry now grants you and nearby allies +0.1% to Critical Strike Multiplier per 1% gem quality (from +0.25% per 1% gem quality).
- Divergent Zealotry now causes you and nearby allies to regenerate 0.005% of life per second per 1% gem quality (from 0.02% per 1% gem quality).
Vaal Skill Balance
Vaal Flameblast
- No longer has +5% chance to ignite for each stage.
- Now has 50% chance to ignite at all gem levels.
Vaal Reave
- Now deals base weapon damage and has an added damage effectiveness of 150% at gem level 1 (from 135%), up to 180% at gem level 20 (from 155%).
Support Gem Balance Changes in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
Ballista Totem Support
- Now causes supported skills do deal 32% less damage at gem level 1 (from 42%), up to 20% less damage at gem level 20 (from 33%).
Efficacy Support
- Now requires level 8 at gem level 1 (from 31).
- Now causes supported skills to deal 10% more damage over time at gem level 1 (from 15%), up to 24% at gem level 20 (no change).
Impending Doom Support
- Doom Blast now has an added damage effectiveness of 100% (from 50%).
- Doom Blast now deals 39 to 58 chaos damage at gem level 1 (from 25 to 37), up to 430 to 645 chaos damage at gem level 20 (from 216 to 325).
- Doom Blast now deals 60% more damage per 5 doom on hex (from 50% more).
Intensify Support
- No longer supports skills that create Minions.
Lesser Poison Support
- Anomalous Lesser Poison Support now grants 1% increased Poison duration per 2% gem quality (previously granted 1% chance to gain a Frenzy Charge on killing blow against an enemy with 5 or more Poisons per 5% gem quality).
Pinpoint Support
- No longer supports skills that create Minions.
Passive Tree Balance
- The Impaler Keystone now prevents Call of Steel removing any Impales inflicted within the last 4 seconds.
- The Ash, Frost and Storm, Elemental Resistance and Anointed Flesh notables each now grant reduced effect of Shock and Chill on you, rather than reduced effect of non-damaging Ailments on you.
- The Swift Skewering cluster now consists of two branches (rather than a full loop). It now has a second notable, Blade Sovereign, which causes Call of Steel to have +4 to maximum Steel Shards, 30% increased Use Speed and deal 10% increased Reflected Damage. The small passive leading to Blade Sovereign grants Call of Steel 15% increased Use Speed and causes it to deal Reflected Damage with 15% increased Area of Effect. This small passive replaces one that previously granted 5% increased Impale effect.
Ascendancy Balance for Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
Ascendancy Reworks in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
The Deadeye, the Elementalist and the Inquisitor have been reworked. Following is each notable passive, what it now grants, and its prerequisite (if it has one) for each of these Ascendancies.
Deadeye
- Rupturing: Critical Strikes which inflict Bleeding also inflict Rupture (Ruptured targets take 25% more Damage from Bleeding, and Bleeding on them expires 25% more quickly, for 3 seconds. Up to 3 Ruptures can affect a target). The small passive prior grants 10% increased Projectile Damage and 10% increased Critical Strike Chance.
- Focal Point: 75% increased effect of your Marks, 25% less Damage taken from other Enemies near your Marked Enemy, Marks you inflict are not removed from Dying Enemies. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Projectile Damage and causes Mark Skills to have 25% increased Cast Speed.
- Gathering Winds: Gain 1 Gale Force when you use a Skill, 15% increased effect of Tailwind on you per Gale Force, and you and nearby Allies have Tailwind. Note that Tailwind now grants 8% increased Action Speed now (from 10%). The small passive prior grants 5% increased Attack Speed and 10% increased Projectile Damage.
- Wind Ward: Requires Gathering Winds. 3% Less Damage taken per Gale Force, lose all Gale Force when hit. The small passive prior grants 5% increased Attack Speed and 10% increased Projectile Damage.
- Occupying Force: Mirage Archers are not attached to you, +2 to maximum number of summoned Mirage Archers, cannot summon Mirage Archers while near your Mirage Archers. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Projectile Damage and 15% increased Mirage Archer Duration.
- Ricochet: Skills chain +1 times, Projectiles have 30% chance to be able to Chain when colliding with Terrain. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Global Accuracy Rating and 10% increased Projectile Damage.
- Far Shot: Far Shot, Projectile Barrages have no spread. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Projectile Speed and 10% increased Projectile Damage.
- Endless Munitions: Requires Occupying Force, or Ricochet, or Far Shot. Skills fire 2 additional Projectiles. The small passive prior via Occupring Force grants 10% increased Projectile Damage and 15% increased Mirage Archer Duration. The small passive prior via Ricochet grants 10% increased Global Accuracy Rating and 10% increased Projectile Damage. The small passive prior via Far Shot grants 10% increased Projectile Speed and 10% increased Projectile Damage. That all definitely makes sense, right?
Elementalist
- Bastion of Elements: Triggers Level 20 Primal Aegis when Allocated (Primal Aegis can take 100 damage per Allocated Notable Passive Skill), Other Aegis Skills are Disabled, Cannot take Reflected Elemental Damage. The small passive prior grants +6% to all Elemental Resistances and 10% increased Elemental Damage.
- Liege of the Primordial: 25% increased Damage per Summoned Golem, 25% increased effect of Buffs granted by your Golems per Summoned Golem, Summoned Golems are Resummoned 4 seconds after being Killed, +1 to maximum number of Summoned Golems. The small passive prior grants +6% to all Elemental Resistances and 10% increased Elemental Damage.
- Elemancer: Requires Liege of the Primordial. Summoned Golems are Immune to Elemental Damage, 35% chance to avoid Elemental Ailments per Summoned Golem, 25% increased effect of Buffs granted by your Golems per Summoned Golem, +1 to maximum number of Summoned Golems. The small passive prior grants +6% to all Elemental Resistances and 10% increased Elemental Damage.
- Shaper of Storms: Your Hits always Shock, all Damage with Hits can Shock, Shocks from your Hits always increase Damage taken by at least 15%, 25% more effect of Lightning Ailments you inflict with Hits for which the highest Damage Type is Lightning. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Elemental Damage and 10% increased effect of Lightning Ailments.
- Shaper of Winter: All Damage with Hits can Chill, Chills from your Hits always reduce Action Speed by at least 15%, your Chills can reduce Action Speed by up to a maximum of 40%, 50% more effect of Cold Ailments you inflict with Hits for which the highest Damage Type is Cold. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Elemental Damage and 10% increased effect of Cold Ailments.
- Shaper of Flames: Your Hits always Ignite, all Damage with Hits can Ignite, 25% more Damage with Ignites you inflict with Hits for which the highest Damage Type is Fire. The small passive prior grants +4% to Fire Damage over Time Multiplier and 10% increased Elemental Damage.
- Mastermind of Discord: Exposure you inflict applies an extra -25% to the affected Resistance, Regenerate 1% of Mana per second if you’ve inflicted Exposure Recently. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Elemental Damage and 4% increased Attack and Cast Speed.
- Heart of Destruction: Requires Mastermind of Discord. Gain Convergence when you hit a Unique Enemy, no more than once every 8 seconds, 60% increased Area of Effect while you don’t have Convergence. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Elemental Damage and 4% increased Attack and Cast Speed.
Inquisitor
- Augury of Penitence: Nearby Enemies take 16% increased Elemental Damage, nearby Enemies deal 8% less Elemental Damage. The small passive prior grants +6% to all Elemental Resistances and 10% increased Elemental Damage.
- Righteous Providence: 1% increased Critical Strike Chance per Strength or Intelligence, whichever is lower, +50 to Strength and Intelligence. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Elemental Damage and +10% to Critical Strike Multiplier.
- Inevitable Judgement: Requires Righteous Providence. Critical Strikes ignore Enemy Monster Elemental Resistances, Non-Critical Strikes penetrate 10% of Enemy Elemental Resistances. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Elemental Damage and +10% to Critical Strike Multiplier.
- Sanctuary: Consecrated Ground you create applies 15% increased Damage taken to Enemies, you have Consecrated Ground around you while Stationary. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Elemental Damage and causes you to regenerate 0.5% of Life per second.
- Pious Path: Requires Sanctuary. Consecrated Ground you create causes Life Regeneration to also Recover Energy Shield for you and Allies, Consecrated Ground you create grants Immunity to Elemental Ailments to you and Allies, Effects of Consecrated Ground you create Linger for 4 seconds. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Elemental Damage and causes you to regenerate 0.5% of Life per second.
- Instruments of Virtue: 10% more Attack Damage for each Non-Instant Spell you’ve Cast in the past 8 seconds, up to a maximum of 30%, Battlemage (Battlemage causes you to gain Added Spell Damage equal to the Damage of your Main Hand Weapon). The small passive prior grants 10% increased Elemental Damage and 4% increased Attack and Cast Speed.
- Instruments of Zeal: Requires Instruments of Virtue. Gain Fanaticism for 4 seconds on reaching Maximum Fanatic Charges (Fanaticism grants Spells you Cast yourself 75% more Cast Speed, 75% reduced Mana Cost and 75% increased Area of Effect), gain 1 Fanatic Charge every second if you’ve attacked in the past second, lose all Fanatic Charges on reaching maximum Fanatic Charges, +4 to Maximum Fanatic Charges. The small passive prior grants 10% increased Elemental Damage and 4% increased Attack and Cast Speed.
Other Ascendancies in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
General
- All small Ascendancy passive skills that granted increased duration for either Frenzy, Power or Endurance Charges (or a combination thereof), now increase those durations by 15%. Previously, the values varied inconsistently across different Ascendancies, between 10 and 20%.
Raider
Quartz Infusion
- No longer causes you to gain Phasing for 4 seconds on Kill, Phasing while at maximum Frenzy Charges, or Phasing during Onslaught. No longer grants 40% increased Elemental Damage.
- Now causes you to have Phasing, and grants 15% chance to Dodge Spell Hits and 15% chance to Dodge Attack Hits (from 10%).
Avatar of the Veil
- No longer grants 10% increased Movement Speed while Phasing and 10% chance to Dodge Spell Hits while Phasing.
- Now causes nearby Enemies to have Fire, Cold and Lightning Exposure while you have Phasing, applying -20% to those Resistances (from -15%), and causes Nearby Enemies to have 20% less Accuracy Rating while you have Phasing (from 15%).
Way of the Poacher
- No longer grants 10% increased Attack Speed.
Avatar of the Slaughter
- Now grants 10% increased Attack Damage per Frenzy Charge (from 8%), 4% increased Movement Speed per Frenzy Charge (from 3%), 4% increased Attack Speed per Frenzy Charge (from 3%) and 10% increased Evasion Rating per Frenzy Charge (from 8%).
Rapid Assault
- No longer grants +5% chance to Evade Attack Hits, 20% increased Attack Damage, or causes you to gain Onslaught for 10 seconds on Kill or grants 10% chance to gain Onslaught for 10 Seconds when you Hit a Rare or Unique Enemy.
- Now grants you Onslaught and 50% increased Onslaught Effect.
Avatar of the Chase
- No longer grants 30% increased Attack Damage during Onslaught.
- Now grants 35% more chance to Evade Melee Attacks during Onslaught (from 30%), 35% more chance to Evade Projectile Attacks during Onslaught (from 30%) and 100% increased Onslaught Effect.
Pathfinder
Nature’s Reprisal
- No longer grants 30% increased Chaos Damage and no longer causes nearby Enemies to become Poisoned when you kill a Poisoned Enemy during any Flask Effect.
- Now grants 15% more Chaos Damage with Attack Skills, converts 40% of Physical Damage to Chaos Damage and grants Chaos Skills 30% increased Area of Effect (from 50%).
Master Toxicist
- No longer requires Nature’s Reprisal as a prerequisite.
- No longer grants 10% more Chaos Damage with Attack Skills, no longer converts 10% of Physical Damage to Chaos Damage, no longer grants 10% of Physical Damage as Extra Chaos Damage and no longer causes you to lose Virulence 50% slower.
- Now causes nearby enemies to be Poisoned when you kill a Poisoned Enemy during any Flask Effect, and causes Poisons you inflict during any Flask Effect to have 30% chance to deal 100% more Damage (from 40%).
Veteran Bowyer
- Now grants 15% of Physical Damage as Extra Damage of a random Element (from 10%).
Master Surgeon
- No longer grants 30% increased Life Recovery from Flasks.
- Now causes you to recover 6% of Life when you use a Flask.
Trickster
- The small passive prior to Harness the Void now grants 10% increased Damage (previously it increased Damage over Time).
Prolonged Pain
- No longer grants 20% increased Poison Duration.
Patient Reaper
- No longer grants 50% increased Damage over Time.
- Now causes you to recover 3% of Life on Kill (from 2%), 3% of Mana on Kill (from 4%) and 3% of Energy Shield on Kill (from 2%).
Weave the Arcane
- No longer grants 6% reduced Damage Taken for 4 seconds after Spending a total of 200 Mana.
- Now grants 30% increased maximum Mana (from 25%) and 30% chance to Recover 10% of Mana when you use a Skill (from 20%).
Harness the Void
- Now grants 27% chance to gain 25% of Non-Chaos Damage with Hits as Extra Chaos Damage (from 25% chance), 13% chance to gain 50% of Non-Chaos Damage with Hits as Extra Chaos Damage (from 15% chance) and 7% chance to gain 100% of Non-Chaos Damage with Hits as Extra Chaos Damage (from 5% chance).
Ghost Dance
- No longer grants +3% to Chance to Evade while you have Energy Shield and 10% increased Movement Speed while you have Energy Shield.
- Now causes you, when Hit, to lose a Ghost Shroud and Recover Energy Shield equal to 5% of your Evasion Rating (from 4%) and 3% reduced Damage taken per Ghost Shroud (from 2%).
Escape Artist
- No longer grants 10% chance to Dodge Spell Hits if you have Energy Shield.
- Now grants 5% increased Attack and Cast Speed per Ghost Shroud (from 6%).
Assassin
- The small passives prior to Noxious Strike and Toxic Delivery now grant 10% increased Damage over Time (from 15%).
- The small passive prior to Mistwalker now grants 10% increased Elusive Effect (instead of 4% increased Movement Speed).
Noxious Strike
- No longer grants 50% increased Damage with Poison.
- Now grants +30% to Damage over Time Multiplier for Poison (from +25%).
Toxic Delivery
- No longer grants 10% reduced Damage taken from Damage Over Time, or grants 20% of Physical Damage as Extra Chaos Damage against Poisoned Enemies.
- Now grants +0.5% to Critical Strike Chance per Poison affecting Enemy (from +0.4%), up to +2.0%.
Mistwalker
- No longer grants 8% reduced Damage taken while Elusive and 15% increased Attack and Cast Speed while Elusive.
- Now grants 50% increased Elusive Effect (from 25%) and causes you to gain Elusive on Critical Strike (from 50% chance to gain Elusive on Critical Strike).
Opportunistic
- No longer grants 20% increased Movement Speed if you’ve Killed Recently.
- Now grants 20% reduced Damage taken while there are at least two Rare or Unique Enemies nearby (from 10%).
Deadly Infusion
- No longer grants 10% increased Movement Speed while at maximum Power Charges.
Saboteur
Perfect Crime
- No longer grants 10% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate for throwing Traps.
- Now grants 10% increased Damage for each Trap (from 8%), 25% chance for Traps to Trigger an additional time (from 20%), and 25% reduced Mana Cost of Skills that throw Traps.
Chain Reaction
- No longer grants 30% increased Trap Damage.
- Now grants 50% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate for throwing Traps (from 15%) and causes Skills used by Traps to have 50% increased Area of Effect (from 20%).
Pyromaniac
- No longer grants 20% reduced Mana Cost of Skills that throw Traps and 20% reduced Mana Reservation of Skills that throw Mines.
- Now causes you to Regenerate 2% of Life per Second for each Trap Triggered Recently (from 1%) , up to 10% per second, and Regenerate 2% of Life per second for each Mine Detonated Recently (from 1%), up to 10% per second.
Explosives Expert
- No longer grants 30% increased Area of Effect and 8% reduced Area Damage taken from Hits.
- Now grants +40% to Critical Strike Multiplier against Burning Enemies (from +30%).
Born in the Shadows
- No longer grants 30% increased Damage with Hits and Ailments against Blinded Enemies.
- Now causes you to Blind enemies on hit (from 25% chance to Blind enemies on Hit).
Bomb Specialist
- No longer grants 40% increased Damage if you Detonated Mines Recently.
- Now grants 25% increased Mine Throwing Speed if you Detonated Mines Recently (from 20%), 5% increased Area of Effect for each Mine (from 4%), and causes Mines to have 25% increased Detonation Speed (from 20%).
Demolitions Specialist
- Now grants 150% increased Effect of Auras from Mines (from 100%).
Occultist
- Small passives that previously granted additional Chaos Damage over Time Multiplier now instead grant 10% increased Chaos Damage.
- Small passives that previously granted additional Cold Damage over Time Multiplier now instead grant 10% increased Cold Damage.
Malediction
- No longer requires you to take Profane Bloom.
- No longer causes you to gain 8% of Non-Chaos Damage as extra Chaos Damage for 4 seconds when you Kill an Enemy, for each Curse on that Enemy.
Profane Bloom
- Now grants 40% chance for Cursed Enemies you or your Minions Kill to Explode (from 25% chance), dealing a quarter of their maximum Life as Chaos Damage.
Withering Presence
- No longer grants +20% to Chaos Damage over Time Multiplier.
- Now grants 15% more Chaos damage.
Frigid Wake
- No longer grants +20% to Cold Damage over Time Multiplier.
- Now grants 15% more Cold damage.
Forbidden Power
- Now grants 6% increased Area of Effect per Power Charge (from 5%) and 6% increased Spell Damage per Power Charge (from 5%).
Vile Bastion
- Now causes you to Regenerate 2% of your Energy Shield per second for each Enemy you or your Minions have Killed Recently (from 1%), up to 10% per second.
Necromancer
- Small passives now cause your Minions to deal 10% increased Damage (from 15%).
Mistress of Sacrifice
- No longer grants 30% increased Minion Duration.
- Now grants 40% increased Skill Effect Duration (from 30%).
Essence Glutton
- No longer grants 20% increased maximum Mana.
Corpse Pact
- No longer grants 30% increased Damage if you have Consumed a corpse Recently.
Hierophant
- Arcane Blessing and Illuminated Devotion have swapped positions.
- Small passives prior to Arcane Blessing and Illuminated Devotion now grant 10% increased effect of Arcane Surge on you (from 10% increased Spell Damage).
- Small passives prior to Divine Guidance and Sanctuary of Thought now grant 8% increased maximum Mana (from 10%).
- Small passive prior to Conviction of Power now grants 8% increased Maximum Mana (instead of increased Power and Endurance Charge duration).
Arcane Blessing
- No longer causes you to become Immune to Elemental Ailments while you have Arcane Surge.
- Now grants 50% increased effect of Arcane Surge on you.
Illuminated Devotion
- No longer grants 40% increased Spell Damage while you have Arcane Surge.
- Now causes you to become Immune to Elemental Ailments while you have Arcane Surge and grants 30% increased Area of Effect while you have Arcane Surge (from 25%).
Pursuit of Faith
- No longer grants 6% increased Damage per Enemy Killed by you or your Totems Recently and 10% increased Attack and Cast Speed while you have a Totem.
- Now grants 100% increased Totem Placement speed.
Ritual of Awakening
- No longer causes Skills that would Summon a Totem to Summon two Totems instead, and no longer grants 50% increased Totem Placement speed.
- Now grants 5% more Damage per Summoned Totem (from 3%).
Conviction of Power
- No longer grants 25% chance to gain an Endurance Charge when you gain a Power Charge, 15% chance to gain a Power Charge if you or your Totems kill an Enemy, 5% reduced Elemental Damage taken while you have an Endurance Charge, 50% chance to gain a Power Charge when you Summon a Totem, or causes your Damage to Penetrate 5% Elemental Resistances while you have a Power Charge.
- Now grants +1 to Maximum Power and maximum Endurance Charges, +4 to Minimum Endurance Charges and +4 to Minimum Power Charges.
Guardian
Harmony of Purpose
- Now grants 20% chance to gain a Power, Frenzy or Endurance Charge on Hit (from 10%).
Time of Need
- No longer removes Curses and Elemental Ailments from you every 5 seconds.
- Now grants 80% reduced Effect of Curses on you (from 25%) and causes you to Regenerate 30% of Life over one second every 4 seconds (from 5 seconds).
Unwavering Crusade
- No longer causes you to grant Nearby Allies 30% increased Damage.
- Now causes you to grant Nearby Allies 20% increased Attack, Cast and Movement Speed (from 15%).
Chieftain
Tasalio, Cleansing Water
- No longer causes you to Regenerate 2% of Life per second.
- Now causes you to take 15% of Physical Damage from Hits as Fire Damage (from 10%).
Arohongui, Moon’s Presence
- Now grants 25% increased Area of Effect while you have a Totem.
Tukohama, War’s Herald
- No longer grants 25% increased Area of Effect while you have a Totem.
- Now causes 2% of Damage dealt by your Totems to be Leeched to you as Life (from 1%) and grants 100% increased Effect of Buffs granted by your Active Ancestor Totems (from 50%).
Juggernaut
- The small passive prior to Unbreakable now causes you to Regenerate 0.5% of Life per second (instead of granting 20% increased Stun Duration on Enemies).
Undeniable
- No longer grants 30% increased Accuracy Rating if you’ve dealt a Critical Strike in the past 8 seconds and 30% increased Damage if you’ve dealt a Critical Strike in the past 8 seconds.
- Now grants 1% increased Attack Speed per 150 Accuracy Rating (from 1% per 200 Accuracy Rating), grants Accuracy Rating equal to twice your Strength (from Accuracy Rating equal to your Strength) and +500 to Accuracy Rating (from +1000).
Berserker
- The small passive prior to Pain Reaver now grants 30% increased total Recovery per second from Life Leech (from 10%).
Blitz
- Now grants 8% reduced Critical Strike Chance per Blitz Charge (from 10%).
Crave the Slaughter
- Now grants +10 to Maximum Rage.
Pain Reaver
- Now grants 30% increased Attack Speed if you’ve been Hit Recently (from 25%).
Gladiator
- Small passives that previously granted Chance to Block Attack Damage while Dual Wielding or holding a Shield now instead grant Chance to Block Attack Damage at the same values.
Blood in the Eyes
- Now causes your Attacks to have 50% chance to cause Bleeding (from 25%) and 25% chance to Blind with Hits against Bleeding Enemies (from 10%).
Gratuitous Violence
- No longer grants 30% increased Damage with Hits and Ailments against Bleeding Enemies, or causes Attacks to have 25% chance to cause Bleeding.
- Now grants 20% more Damage with Bleeding (from 25%).
Painforged
- No longer grants 40% increased Damage if you’ve taken no Damage from Hits Recently.
Champion
- Small passives prior to Unstoppable Hero and Fortitude now grant 5% increased effect of Fortify on you (from of 10% increased Attack Damage).
- The small passive prior to Master of Metal now grants 10% chance to Impale Enemies on Hit with Attacks (from of 8% increased Impale Effect).
Master of Metal
- No longer grants 20% chance to Impale Enemies on Hit with Attacks.
- Now causes Impales you inflict to last 1 additional Hit (from 2).
Conqueror
- No longer causes you to Regenerate 2% of Life per second if you’ve Taunted an Enemy Recently.
- Now causes Enemies Taunted by you to deal 20% less Damage with Hits and Ailments against other targets (from 10%), and grants 10% reduced Damage taken if you’ve Taunted an Enemy Recently (from 6%).
Unstoppable Hero
- No longer grants 30% increased Attack Damage while you have Fortify.
- Now grants +500 to Armour and Evasion Rating while you have Fortify (from +1000) and 20% increased Attack Speed while you have Fortify (from 10%).
Inspirational
- No longer causes you to grant You and nearby Allies 12% increased Movement Speed.
- Now grants 30% increased effect of Non-Curse Auras from your Skills (from 15%).
Slayer
- Brutal Fervour has swapped position with Endless Hunger.
- The small passives prior to Brutal Fervour and Endless Hunger now grant 0.4% of Attack Damage Leeched as Life (from 0.2%).
Overwhelm
- Now causes Base Critical Strike Chance for Attacks with Weapons to be 8% (from 7.5%).
Masterful Form
- No longer grants increased Frenzy Charge and Endurance Charge Duration.
- Now grants +1 to Maximum Frenzy Charges.
Brutal Fervour
- No longer grants 50% increased Attack Damage while Leeching and 15% increased Attack Speed while Leeching.
- Now grants 10% reduced Damage taken while Leeching (from 6%) and 100% increased Maximum Recovery per Life Leech.
Endless Hunger
- Now grants 20% increased Attack Speed while Leeching.
Impact
- Now grants +4 to Melee Strike Range (from +2).
Ascendant
Elementalist
- No longer grants 40% increased Effect of Herald Buffs on you, or causes Damage to Penetrate 10% of Enemy Elemental Resistances.
- Now causes Exposure you inflict to apply an extra -20% to the affected Resistance.
Assassin
- No longer grants 40% chance to Poison on Hit, or 10% chance to gain Elusive on Kill.
- Now grants 10% chance to gain Elusive on Critical Strike.
Saboteur
- Now causes you to Regenerate 2% of Life per second for each Trap Triggered Recently (from 1%), up to 10% per second, and Regenerate 2% of Life per second for each Mine Detonated Recently (from 1%), up to 10% per second.
Trickster
- No longer causes you to Regenerate 15 Mana per second if you’ve used a Movement Skill Recently.
- Now grants 20% chance to gain a Frenzy Charge and a Power Charge on Kill (from 15%), 20% chance to deal 50% of Non-Chaos Damage with Hits as Extra Chaos Damage (from 15% chance), and 70% increased Recovery Rate of Life, Mana and Energy Shield if you’ve Killed an Enemy affected by your Damage Over Time Recently (from 50%).
Deadeye
- No longer causes your Projectiles to Pierce 2 additional Targets, no longer grants 50% increased Global Accuracy Rating, and no longer prevents Moving while Bleeding from causing you to take extra Damage.
- Now causes you to grant You and nearby Allies Tailwind, and grants 25% increased Effect of your Marks.
Raider
- No longer grants 20% increased Attack Damage.
- Now grants 10% chance to Dodge Attack Hits (from 4%) and Phasing.
Pathfinder
- No longer causes your Damage to Penetrate 6% of Enemy Elemental Resistances.
- Now causes you to Recover 4% of Life when you use a Flask.
Champion
- No longer causes you to grant You and nearby Allies 8% increased Movement Speed, and no longer grants 20% chance to Impale Enemies on Hit with Attacks.
- Now grants Taunt on Hit (from 25% chance), 50% chance to Fortify on Melee hit (from 10%) and 15% increased effect of Non-Curse Auras from your Skills.
Gladiator
- Now grants 25% chance to Blind Enemies on Hit with Attacks (from 10%).
Slayer
- No longer grants 50% reduced Maximum Recovery per Life Leech (this is a buff (no, really, it is)).
Inquisitor
- No longer grants +30% to Critical Strike Multiplier against Enemies that are affected by Elemental Ailments.
- Now causes your Damage to Penetrate 8% of Enemy Elemental Resistances (from 6%).
Guardian
- Now causes you to Regenerate 20% of Life over one second every 4 seconds (from every 5 seconds).
Hierophant
- No longer grants 20% increased Spell Damage while you have Arcane Surge.
- Now grants 25% increased effect of Arcane Surge on You.
Item Balance in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
- Items that appear identified or with visible variable properties in a Vendor’s window as a result of a recipe now have their properties hidden until the trade is complete. You can no longer see the modifier values change as a result of different ingredient inputs, and will just have to hope for the best (like real cooking (at least how I do it)).
- You can now perform the 5-for-1 recipe on items with outputs that are always corrupted (such as Talismans and Breach Rings).
- Maps dropped by special sources such as deterministic chests or league rewards like those found in the Azurite Mine or the Temple of Atzoatl now use your own Atlas to determine which maps to drop, and can therefore drop maps that have been raised above their base tier due to the presence of Watchstones. Maps dropped from these sources now also take into account your Favorite Map selections. If a source such as this cannot find a compatible map from your Atlas to drop (for example, due to too few maps being completed and too few watchstones being socketed for a Tier 16 map on your Atlas to drop), it will drop a random map of the correct tier instead.
- The Blood Altar crafted modifiers which reduce the effect of non-damaging Ailments on you now instead grant reduced effect of Shock and Chill on you.
- The Eternal Labyrinth enchantment for Venom Gyre now grants a 25% chance to keep caught projectiles fired by using Whirling Blades (from 35%). Existing items with this enchantment are unaffected.
- Due to a bug being fixed with the “Blight Chests are Lucky” stat from the Crimson and Teal oil Blighted Map Anoinments that causes the stat to apply to each lane, we’ve adjusted the values of these Anointments. Teal Oil now grants “5 Blight Chests are Lucky” and Crimson Oil now grants “10 Blight Chests are Lucky”.
- The Blight Ring anointment that causes minions from your Scout Towers to have increased Life now instead causes your Scout Towers to produce an additional minion. Existing items with this anointment are unaffected.
- Imprinted Eternal Orbs can no longer be applied to Fractured items, overriding their Fractured modifiers.
- Samite Helmets have been renamed Samnite Helmets.
- New: The divination card Dying Anguish can be found once again.
- New: The Sextant Mod that increases pack size and quantity in unidentified maps no longer causes items to drop identified in identified maps.
Cluster Jewel Balance in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
Note that all of the following changes affect all existing Cluster Jewels with these passive skills.
- The Cluster Jewel notables Numbing Elixir and Flexible Sentry both now grant reduced effect of Shock and Chill on you, rather than reduced effect of non-damaging Ailments on you. All existing items with these notables are affected.
- The Cluster Jewel notable Heraldry now applies its Exposure effects in a radius of 30 units (from 60).
- The Cluster Jewel notable Stalwart Commander now grants 20% increased Aura Effect for Determination, Grace and Discipline (from 30%).
- The Cluster Jewel notable Rotten Claws now causes minions to have a 12% chance to Impale on Hit with Attacks (from 20%).
- The Cluster Jewel notable Renewal now grants your minions a 5% chance to deal Double Damage while they are on Full Life (from 10%).
- The Cluster Jewel notable First Among Equals now grants 8% increased effect of Non-Curse Auras from your Skills (from 10%).
- The small Cluster Jewel passive skills that grant increased effect of non-Curse Auras from your skills now grant 3% (from 6%).
- The small Cluster Jewel passive skills that grant increased effect of your Curses now grant 3% (from 5%).
Unique Item Balance in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
- Replica Nebulis now has 15 to 20% increased Cold Damage (from 3 to 5%) per 1% Missing Cold Resistance, up to a maximum of 300% and 15 to 20% increased Fire Damage (from 3 to 5%) per 1% Missing Fire Resistance, up to a maximum of 300%. Existing items can be divined to these new values, however, existing items are now also affected by the 300% cap. This cap also applies while dual-wielding.
- Replica Alberon’s Warpath now grants 1 to 80 Chaos Damage to Attacks per 80 Strength (previously per 50 Strength). This affects all versions of the item.
- Martyr of Innocence no longer grants added Fire Damage to Spells. Instead, it now grants the Battlemage keyword (which adds main hand weapon damage to spells). This affects all versions of this item. New versions of Martyr of Innocence now have 315-360 to 450-540 added Fire Damage (from 350-400 to 500-600). Existing items can be updated to the new values with a Divine Orb, but why on Wraeclast would you do that?
- Disintegrator no longer grants added Physical Damage to Spells. Instead it now grants the Battlemage keyword (which adds main hand weapon damage to spells). This affects all versions of this item.
- Jack, the Axe now has 130 to 150% increased Physical Damage (from 90 to 110%). It no longer has increased Attack Speed, Life Leech or Reduced Leech Rate. It now has +25 to 35% to Bleeding Damage over Time multiplier. It now also grants the Thirst for Blood skill. Its flavour text has been updated.
- The Lord of Steel unique Jewels now grant 20 to 25% increased reflected damage from Call of Steel (from 40 to 50%). Existing versions can be updated to these new, much worse values, with a Divine Orb and a momentary lapse in judgement.
- Summoned Skeleton Mages (from Dead Reckoning unique jewel or Vaal Summon Skeletons) now deal 50% more damage, and their projectile speed has been doubled.
- Leash of Oblation no longer grants 25% reduced effect of Offerings. This affects all versions of this item.
- Cameria’s Avarice now triggers the Icicle Burst skill on hit, rather than on kill. We really mean it this time, I swear. This affects all versions of the item.
Monster Changes in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
- Some bosses now ignore damage if the source of that damage has been a very long distance from it for a period of time (essentially, you can’t just shoot them from beyond their pathfinding radius any more).
- Enduring Cry used by monsters has been given a cooldown and had its healing amount standardized. It’s less ridiculous now.
Atlas and Map Changes in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
- Map tiers and locations have been shuffled (though the ‘pin’ locations for maps has not changed). Most maps are now initially found at a different tier. Unique maps have not moved or changed tiers.
- Conqueror-Influenced maps may now experience an invasion by Sirus himself.
- Zana can now offer missions involving Metamorph, Delirium, Blight and Harvest mechanics.
- Kirac can now inform you if your Atlas state is preventing a Conqueror from appearing (as well as how to fix it).
- Kirac can now also tell you which region a Conqueror might be hiding in, if you ask him.
- Cartographer’s Strongboxes can now rarely appear in Tier 13 and higher maps.
- The Hall of Grandmasters unique map has been removed from the Atlas. It still can still drop as loot, it just does not need to be completed to complete your Atlas.
Zana League Mods Available During Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
- Fortune Favours the Brave (costs 3 Chaos Orbs): One of these options will be applied at random, including those you have not yet unlocked.
- Warbands (costs 2 Chaos Orbs): Area is inhabited by 3 additional Warbands.
- Anarchy (costs 2 Chaos Orbs): Area is inhabited by 3 additional Rogue Exiles.
- Ambush (costs 3 Chaos Orbs): Area contains 3 extra Strongboxes.
- Domination (costs 4 Chaos Orbs): Area contains 4 extra Shrines.
- Perandus (Costs 4 Chaos Orbs): Area has a 33% chance to contain Cadiro Perandus. Area contains 3 additional Perandus Chests.
- Beyond (Costs 5 Chaos Orbs): Slaying enemies close together has a chance to attract monsters from Beyond.
- Legion (Costs 6 Chaos Orbs): Area contains an additional Legion Encounter.
User Interface Improvements in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
- The quest tracker now supports expandable sections. You’ll probably see this during the new Atlas storyline. It has a lot of sub-quests.
- Your friends list once more displays offline friends in the order in which they were last online, rather than alphabetically.
- You can now set the relative volume of a CustomAlertSound in an Item Filter.
- You can now filter Cluster Jewels by the number of small passives they have in your Item Filter.
- Kirac no longer displays Zana’s decoration level in his dialogue panel.
- You are now warned, when changing your Hideout while you have map portals open, that doing so will destroy those portals.
Quest Rewards Changes in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
- Efficacy Support is now offered to the Witch for completing The Caged Brute, and can be purchased from Nessa by the Templar, Shadow and Scion.
- Trinity Support is now offered to the Witch, Duelist and Ranger for completing Sharp and Cruel, and can be purchased from Yeena by the Templar, Duelist and Scion.
- Hydrosphere is now offered to the Witch, Templar and Shadow for completing Breaking the Seal, and can be purchased from Petarus and Vanja by the Scion.
PvP Changes in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
- Discharge no longer has an attack time override. The skill’s actual cast time is now used to calculate damage scaling against other players.
- Scorching Ray now has an attack time override of 0.5 seconds (from 0.2 seconds).
- Flame Wall now has an attack time override of 0.5 seconds (from 0.2 seconds).
Bug Fixes in Path of Exile Update 3.13.0
- Fixed a bug which prevented Cyclone’s channeling speed to be affected by modifiers to Action Speed.
- Fixed a bug where, on macOS clients, only one notable would be displayed on Cluster Jewels when hovered over.
- Fixed a bug where Divergent Swift Affliction would incorrectly grant you a permanent (but not stacking) movement speed increase if you afflicted an enemy with an ailment with a supported skill. The correct behaviour is that only the afflicted entities (which may be you, or the enemy, or both!) will gain the increased movement speed, and only for the duration of the ailment.
- Fixed a bug where the triggered Flame Dash and Lightning Warp skills from Infernal Blade series of basetypes and Moonbender’s Wing respectively could be supported by effects that cannot ordinarily support triggered skills (such as Spell Totem Support).
- Fixed a bug which prevented cosmetic effects applied to a support gem (such as the Dragon Totem Skin) from appearing if the skill the support gem was supporting came from an item mod rather than a skill gem (such as Icestorm from The Whispering Ice).
- Fixed a bug which prevented repeated Cleaves with the Demon Hand Cleave cosmetic applied from producing sound effects.
- Fixed a bug where, while wearing the unique belt Chains of Emancipation, using a flask that removes curses would not cause you to gain rage in a map that applies Temporal Chains to you.
- Fixed a bug where skeleton monsters in some Heist tilesets were dealing spell damage with a skill that should have been considered an attack.
- Fixed a bug where one of the beam skills used by Kurgal, the Blackblooded, Sin Purgers from Legion monoliths, and Wild Hellion Alpha from Harvest seeds would only check Spell Dodge chance at the start, and not throughout the skill (so if you dodged or were hit by the first damage instance of the skill, you’d dodge or be hit by all of them).
- Fixed a bug which caused Viper Napuatzi’s orb-launching skill to never hit you.
- Fixed a bug which caused Farrul, First of the Plains’ Lacerate skill to only hit targets at a very specific distance.
- Fixed a bug which caused Chilled and Shocked Ground to act as if you had double the values of any modifiers to non-damaging Ailment effect on you.
- Fixed a bug where a Brute Force obstacle in a Heist would (rarely) appear to still exist after all collision had been removed.
- Fixed a bug where an enemy converted by a Heist member could fire a projectile through your Flame Wall while it was an ally, die, and then have that projectile nuke you with your own Flame Wall debuff due to it now being an enemy projectile (covered in your Fire Wall fire).
- Fixed a bug which caused Ancestor Totems to never attack if they lost line of sight of you during a brief but critical period after being summoned.
- Fixed a bug where ground effects and auras could continue to affect you well beyond their range if you performed an in-area transition at the precise moment it was created.
- Fixed an exploit which allowed you to endlessly stack certain stats from auras.
- Fixed a bug which allowed Orb of Binding to bypass socket penalties (such as enchantments that reduce the maximum number of sockets an item can have).
- Fixed a bug where assigning the Signal Prey skill to your left mouse button would result in you getting booted for performing too many actions while running around.
- Fixed a bug where Incursion Temple room options were generated based on your character’s level, rather than the level of the area in which you found Alva.
- Fixed a number of cases where Strongboxes could appear in locations that could prevent movement.
- Fixed a number of cases where items could drop in inaccessible areas.
- Fixed a bug which caused Discipline to grant twice as much increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate as it should have.
- Fixed a bug which caused Cremation supported by Intensify and/or Pinpoint Supports to not carry the benefits or drawbacks of those supports to the projectile part of the skill.
- Fixed a bug which caused Cylone’s quality-based Interruption-avoidance to only get checked once per use (with the result used for the duration of your channelling), rather than every time you were hit.
- Fixed a bug which caused the unique jewel Unnatural Instinct to ignore its implicit if a small passive in its radius had the same stat.
- Fixed a bug which caused PvP ratings to stop decaying.
- Fixed a bug which could cause Sirus to not use certain skills during his last phase.
- Fixed a bug where Hextouch Support and Impending Doom Support could both support (and work) with the same skill, even though Impending Doom specifies it cannot support curse skills which are triggered.
- Fixed a bug where the Debilitate debuff was using a default icon. Now it has its own special icon, just for it.
- Fixed a bug where some Essence of Anguish modifiers granted the wrong level requirement to the items the Essences were used on.
- Fixed a bug where the action speed buff granted by the Greater Harbinger of Time from The Flow Untethered and The Torrent’s Reclamation unique items did not affect your totems.
- Fixed a bug where freeze-locking the boss of the Overgrown Ruin map while killing his minion could make the boss unkillable.
- Fixed a bug where multiple instances of the Pride Aura could be manipulated to stack the increased damage monsters take above the intended maximum.
- Fixed a bug where you could trigger your own traps by throwing them through your Flame Wall.
- Fixed a bug which prevented Shield Shatter from the Shattershard unique shield from being supported by Increased Duration Support or Less Duration Support.
- Fixed a bug where Elemental Focus and Charged Mines used the same letter on the skill bar when supporting a skill.
- Fixed a bug where the Master Helmet Cosmetic Effect’s red plume turned gold.
- Fixed a bug where the unique helmet Maw of Mischief’s Death Wish skill could target untargetable minions such as your Harbingers and spiders raised by Arakaali’s Fang. That’s the wrong kind of mischief.
- Fixed a bug where Incursions could contain more Stones of Passage than there were doors to use them on.
- Fixed a bug where Divergent Sunder had the same quality effect as Superior Sunder, but better. It now correctly has 1% increased Physical Damage per 1% gem quality.
- Fixed a bug where Double Strike didn’t add physical damage against bleeding enemies when it totally said it would.
- Fixed a number of alternate quality skill and support gem effects failing to display their correct effects and various amounts of quality.
- Fixed a bug where Righteous Fire could break barrels on the other sides of obstacles.
- Fixed a bug where Blackguards would mysteriously leave Betrayal Research missions if you’d encountered a Betrayal Transportation mission prior.
- Fixed a bug where Flame Surge would deal more damage against non-ignited enemies and NOT against ignited enemes. You know, the exact opposite of what it says!
- Fixed a bug where arrows which split from Tornado Shot would split at your location rather than the Tornado Shot’s location.
- Fixed a bug where Flame Wall’s debuff would ignore PvP scaling against other players.
- Fixed a bug where the prophecy which would cause Alva to appear in an area could trigger when your Temple was fully discovered (and therefore would prevent Alva from appearing).
- Fixed a bug where a guard could be stuck in the environment in a specific Heist contract, preventing him from being able to use the lever and let you through.
- Fixed a bug where the Plaza map could generate in two completely separate sections, as though torn asunder by some mighty deity.
- Fixed a bug where Crackling Lance would be triggered from you when supported by Arcanist Brand Support, when it should have come from the Brand.
- Fixed a bug where Fragile Bloom did not generate stacks of the Fragile Regrowth buff if you’d died and revived in the same area.
- Fixed a bug where your spell damage from the Inner Conviction keystone would not correctly update regularly based on the number of Power Charges you had.
- Fixed a bug where you could not deal critical strikes with unarmed offhand attacks while Hollow Palm Technique was allocated.
- Fixed a bug where modifiers to Evasion Rating while Phasing did not work with some sources of Phasing.
- Fixed a bug where Brand Recall’s Brand Activation mana cost did not take into account whether or not you had Blood Magic.
- Fixed a bug where The Ghastly Theatre’s Physical Aegis would turn off the Flesh and Stone buffs when it was depleted.
- Fixed a bug where Lancing Steel could fire through some thin walls.
- Fixed a bug where Void Sphere’s visual effects could persist past its duration while on Predictive networking mode.
- Fixed a bug where the Quicksand debuff visual could persist after the debuff itself had expired.
- Fixed a bug where the Breach Core Supporter Pack cosmetics didn’t have their glowing purple tendrils like they were meant to.
- Fixed a bug where Magic item names didn’t display both prefixes or both suffixes if that’s all they had (due to being on one of the Heist ring basetypes, for example).
- (Possibly) fixed a crash on macOS clients that prevented the game starting if your hardware didn’t support AVX2. It’s a real tough one to test, so let us know if you’re still having problems!
- Fixed a crash that could occur when a curse was applied to your character.
- Fixed a rare crash caused by entities moving out of bounds of the game world under some unusual circumstances.
- Fixed a rare client crash related to Steel skills.
- Fixed a bug which caused the game client to crash if you changed your system clock’s time while the game was running.
- New: Fixed a bug where Divine Ire’s visual effect would fail to play if it was cast by interrupting with movement.
