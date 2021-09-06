Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Update 1.0.1c Patch Notes

Update 1.0.1c has arrived for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The update focuses on bug fixes for all game modes of the game as well as improvements for the game’s User Interface. Be careful when reading the patch notes, if you haven’t completed the story yet, there are spoilers included.

Here are the patch notes for the game:

Quests

Spoiler: fixed the logic in the first dialogue with the Herald of Iomedae while following the Angel Mythic Path

Spoiler: a battle in Greybor’s quest in chapter 5 didn’t start – fixed

Dry Crossroads – couldn’t exit the area – fixed

Couldn’t speak about the shield during Sosiel’s quest if you refused to recruit Regill – fixed

Battered Spirit could be interrupted by a dialogue between Sosiel and Regill – fixed

A fights with Hepzamirah couldn’t be finished – fixed

Areas

Weather effects slowed down, when they shouldn’t have – fixed

Fixed the lighting in Pulura’s Fall and Heart of Mystery.

The Next-Door Theater’s location in Drezen has been fixed

Sosiel could be seen painting without an easel – fixed. Now he has his easel again

Shrine of the Three couldn’t be completed – fixed

Ivory Sanctum was impossible to enter in chapter 5 – fixed

Crusade

Some of the Generals’ starting abilities didn’t work – fixed

Mass Hold Person didn’t work in tactical combat – fixed

Song of Seasons didn’t work correctly – fixed

Fixed building models in garrisons

Mouse cursor in tactical battles was changing incorrectly – fixed

Penetrating Strike didn’t work – fixed

Fixed a formula in the rituals for the Generals

AoE targeting in the tactical battles has been fixed

Fixed a loop when a tactical battle started

Pillaged resources weren’t displayed after battle – fixed

Features that affect army unit’s initiative now properly affect their stats.

Tactical combat Slow spell was not changing initiative during the tactical combat – fixed

Classes & Mechanics

Detect Magic ability was available, though didn’t do anything. Now it’s no longer available

Arcane Trickster prestige-class was impossible to pick even with all prerequisites met – fixed

Persistent metamagic could not be applied to any spells – fixed

Swarms dealt damage each time they touched a unit instead of once per round – fixed

Some of Mythic Angel’s summons had zero charges – fixed

Arcanist’s Arcane Reservoir could sometimes stop replenishing after rest – fixed

Swarm-that-Walks’ Swarm Feast ability wasn’t correctly giving 50% miss chance against ranged attacks – fixed

Swarm-that-walks can use Devour twice on one target (first time passively when killing someone with spell, and second time with Devour ability after save-load) – fixed

Swarm-that-Walks’ Devour ability could be used on living targets – fixed

Swarm-that-Walks suffered during camping due to the lack of companions – fixed, we added some mechanics to ease it

Swarm-that-Walks could lose some abilities when leveling up – fixed

Party AI didn’t attack enemies if Hold option enabled and the main character has no line of sight with enemies – fixed

Turn-based mode

A turn would freeze for a mounted character, if the mount has used its movement, but the player tried to attack regardless – fixed

Cairn Wights couldn’t be killed in TBM because they got more temporary HP every time you highlight them with a mouse, or their turn starts – fixed

Sometimes, highlighting an enemy character will provoke an attack of opportunity against it – fixed

Items

Armor is not displayed when equipped on pets – fixed

Metamagic effects didn’t apply to scrolls crafted on rest – fixed

Kinetic diadems applied incorrect bonus values – fixed

Draven’s Hat gave unlimited quicken metamagic – fixed

Triceratops spawned from a statuette didn’t have a proper sound bank – fixed

Darkness Mask, Circle Mask, Summit Mask and Question Mask were considered trash loot – fixed

Quivers didn’t spend their ammunition when used with specific weapon types – fixed

User Interfaces

Opening the encyclopedia from the tutorial didn’t show the correct page – fixed

In the character sheet, additional attacks of the animal companion were not displayed – fixed

Fixed broken links in the credits

Fixed broken links in the character’s history

Fixed texts in the rest UI

On Windows 7, video was not displayed in the tutorials and during the launch of the game – fixed

After exiting the city building mode while a building is selected, Esc key would stop working – fixed

The DC of cooking during the rest was displayed incorrectly – fixed

Fixed an issue when the dialogue window would scroll down to the lowes of possible answers, obscuring the text of the dialogue

Misс