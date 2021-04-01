Update 205 has arrived for Payday 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update follows the release of the City of Gold DLC, so don’t expect anything too exciting. Still, bug fixes are never a bad thing for games. That, plus this coincides with a particularly interesting event which I’ll speak more on in a bit. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Payday 2 Update 205.

Payday 2 Update 205 Patch Notes

Gameplay Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue on the Buluc’s Mansion heist, where crew AI would spawn inside each other.

Fixed a collision issue on the Buluc’s Mansion heist, that caused loot bags to fall into unreachable areas.

Fixed an issue on the Buluc’s Mansion heist, where Crew AI outlines would disappear when viewed behind the cars in the garage.

Fixed a graphical issue on the Dragon Heist, where the screen was floating in front of the PC in the warehouse area.

Fixed an issue on the Dragon Heist, that allowed C4 to be picked up from a crate that had already exploded.

Fixed a missing collision on the Dragon Heist in the area around the staircase.

Fixed a collision on the Dragon Heist, that could result in the player being stuck after the tram arrives.

Forklift keys and Vault keys on the Dragon Heist, will now have different icons on the HUD.

Fixed an issue on the Holdout version of the First World Bank heist that would affect enemy AI movement, when using sentry guns.

Fixed an issue where the trucks on the Green Bridge heist had collisions that would extend high above their model that prevented bullets and projectiles.

Fixed an issue on the Henry’s Rock heist that allowed players to climb up a mountain wall and see out of bounds of the level.

Changed a telephone number on a sign in the No Mercy heist.

Fixed a collision, near a window, on the second floor of the San Martin Bank heist, that could cause the player to become stuck.

Fixed an incorrect interaction message on the Ukrainian Job heist when next to the power box.

Potential fix for an issue on the Undercover heist where the Taxman would sometimes remain unresponsive after the power was turned back on.

Payday 2 Character Art

Fixed graphical issues with Jiro when wearing the Avenging Gunman Outfit in the lobby.

Fixed a graphical issue on the Impresario Outfit when worn by Sangres.

Fixed a graphical issue with the Molten gloves, when worn by Sydney, in combination with certain Outfits.

Like said above, Payday 2 Update 205 isn’t that interesting on the surface. Realistically, it’s just a lot of bug fixes that are fine-tuning particular areas of the game. With that being said though, the update coincides with the beginning of an event, bringing fans the long-awaited Comically Large Spoon. With this event, every player gets a Comically Large Spoon melee weapon to tear apart your foes with. You can have a chance to score a golden Comically Large Spoon though by killing just a few enemies as a community. 5,000,000 to be exact. Everyone who contributes 100 kills to that challenge will score themselves the Golden spoon and enjoy morning cereal in true glory.

Payday 2 is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, check out the official Payday 2 Steam page.