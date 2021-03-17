Update 204 has finally arrived for Payday 2, and here we’ve provided the full list of changes coming with the update. This is actually a fairly large group of changes for Payday 2, introducing the new Dragon Pack (equipped with the brand new Dragon Heist), Tea Shop Tailor Set, and some substantial damage changes. You can now also set your language to Korean if you so desire, a win in the realm of accessibility. Without further adieu though, here’s everything changed in Payday 2 update 204!

Payday 2 Update 204 Patch Notes

General



The intro video will no longer use a default volume setting and be adjusted to the SFX volume settings as set in the options menu.

Fixed an issue where the radio sound would get stuck in a loop if the player were answering a pager while the level goes loud.

Fixed an issue where a player getting downed while viewing a camera feed would not be revivable.

Fixed an issue where the Molten gloves would look blurry on higher settings.

Fixed an issue where the gloves locked by infamy were missing the proper icons in the crew management.

Fixed an issue where quickly switching between the infamy rewards for rank 65 and 68 would briefly display a suit.

Fixed an issue where a suit, obtained as an infamy reward, could remain rendered on the screen when selecting other rewards.

Fixed a graphical issue with certain characters when wearing the Balaclava mask.

Fixed a small graphical hole with The Boom Bap suit.

Heists



Fixed some graphical issues in the garage of the Breakfast in Tijuana heist.

Fixed an AI navigation issue in the courtyard of the Bulucs Mansion heist.

Fixed an issue where a large pillar poked through the floor in room 154 in Golden Grin Casino.

Fixed an issue where an invisible wall blocked bags from being thrown into a loot drop on the north side of the Shadow Raid heist.

Weapons



Fixed an issue where the Dragon’s Breath rounds were allowed to be used in combination with the CE Muffler Barrel on the Mosconi 12G Tactical Shotgun.

Fixed a crash when joining a host who used the Mosconi 12G Tactical Shotgun equipped with the CE Muffler, while having the “USE HQ WEAPONS” setting was set to OFF.

Weapon Stats

Shotgun

The increase in damage at close distances has been removed from all shotguns.

Flechette Special Ammo for Shotguns has increased near range multiplier from 1 to 3 and will add to the optimal range.

AP Slug Special Ammo for Shotguns has its far range multiplier increased from 1.15 to 10 and will increase the optimal range.

Sniper Rifles



The decrease in damage at close distances has been removed from all snipers.

The damage bonus at far distances for low damage Sniper Rifles has decreased from 1.6 to 1.1.

The damage bonus at far distances for medium damage Sniper Rifles has decreased from 1.7 to 1.5.

The damage bonus at far distances for high damage Sniper Rifles has decreased from 2 to 1.8.

The damage bonus at far distances for very high damage Sniper Rifles has decreased from 1.5 to 1.3.

The fire rate change for semi-automatic Sniper Rifles has been changed back from 240 to 160.

Submachine Guns



Signature SMG has its ammo pickup increased from 2-7 bullets to 6-11 bullets.

The optimal range for medium damage SMGs has been increased from 13-18m to 15-20m.

The damage multiplier past the optimal range for medium damage SMGs has been increased from 50% to 60%.

The optimal range for high damage SMGs has been increased from 14-19m to 20-25m.

The damage multiplier past the optimal range for high damage SMGs has been increased from 60% to 70%.

Akimbo Submachine Guns



The falloff range past the optimal range for low damage Akimbo SMGs has been increased from 0m to 3m.

The optimal range for medium damage Akimbo SMGs has been increased by 3m.

The falloff range past the optimal range for medium damage Akimbo SMGs has been increased by 3m.

The damage multiplier past the optimal range for medium damage Akimbo SMGs has been increased from 50% to 60% of base damage.

The optimal range for high damage Akimbo SMGs has been increased by 4m.

The falloff range past the optimal range for high damage Akimbo SMGs has been increased by 7m.

The damage multiplier past the optimal range for high damage Akimbo SMGs has been increased from 50% to 60% of base damage.

Light Machine Guns



The recoil patterns for LMG have been changed back to their normal values.

M60 has its ammo pickup changed from 4-14 to 6-7.

M60 has its ammo count decreased from 400 bullets to 300 bullets.

RPK and Brenner 21 have their ammo pickup changed from 3-10.5 to 6-7.

Assault Rifles

Assault Rifles are not affected by the damage range multiplier system.

Gewehr 3, Eagle Heavy Rifle, and Valkyria have their ammo count per magazine increased from 20 to 30.

Pistols



The Peacemaker Revolver has had its reload speed reduced from 7.8 seconds to 5.2 seconds.

The Deagle Pistol has had its total ammo increased from 50 bullets to 60 bullets.

The increase in damage at close distances has been removed from all Pistols and Akimbo Pistols.

The damage multiplier past the optimal range for high damage Pistols has been increased from 60% to 70% of base damage.

The damage multiplier past the optimal range for high damage Revolvers has been increased from 50% to 80% of base damage.

Semi-Automatic Pistols



Low damage Semi-Automatic Pistols has its ammo pickup increased from 3-7 bullets to 6-7 bullets.

Low damage Semi-Automatic Pistols and its Akimbo counterpart has its damage increased from 37 to 53.

Medium damage Semi-Automatic Pistols has its ammo pickup increased from 2-4 bullets to 3-4 bullets.

Medium damage Semi-Automatic Pistols and its Akimbo counterpart has its damage increased from 65 to 80.

High and very high damage Semi-Automatic Pistols have their ammo pickup increased from 1-3 bullets to 2-3 bullets.

Fully Automatic Pistols



Fully Automatic Pistols their damage bonus at close ranges removed.

Single and Akimbo Fully Automatic Pistol weapon archetypes have received separate damage range multipliers.

These are some really substantial changes for Payday 2, changing up the weapon meta by a substantial margin. Though, I imagine many of you are most excited for that Dragon Pack. New heists are always a good time, and the Payday gang’s foray into San Francisco should prove a fun chapter against the Golden Dagger Triad. Not to mention you can rock the heist in style with those fresh clothing sets, all inspired by Chinese culture.

Payday 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information on this patch, visit the game’s official Steam page.