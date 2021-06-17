Payday 2 update 208 is now upon us, and here’s everything that’s been changed and added with this update! The mainstay of today’s update is in the brand new Ukrainian Prisoner Heist and Guardians Tailor Pack that can be purchased for just a few bucks each. With that being said, there are plenty of free changes too, including some major improvements to aid the new player experience. Some spring cleaning, if you will. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Payday 2 update 208!

Payday 2 Update 208 Patch Notes

General

Increased the health bonus for the 800-pound Gorilla card in the muscle perk deck from 40% to 60%.

Fixed a graphical issue on the female version of the Saints & Sinners Outfit.

Fixed a graphical issue on the male version of the Saints & Sinners Outfit when worn with certain gloves.

Fixed an issue where the Boom Bap Outfit would cause a graphical issue in First Person View with the Joceline O/U 12G shotgun.

Fixed a graphical issue that appeared when Ethan wore the Saints & Sinners Outfit in combination with certain gloves.

Added tracking points for main menu items, to better understand how users interact with the menu.

Added tracking for career mode progression, to better understand how users progress though the game mode.

Lowered the amount of perk points needed to unlock the first card of each perk deck.

UI

Improved clarity of mask and weapon inventory icons.

Updated sorting for inventory items so all locked items are listed last and ordered by the type of lock. Locked items are in the order community, reputation level, side job, infamy, achievement, holdout, crimespree, dlc.

Updated lock icons for inventory items to clearly separate dlc and progression locked items.

Changed the color of the text for “Visit DLC store” to yellow.

Simplified the HUD stats on the Main Menu UI for better clarity.

Renamed main menu items for better readability.

Changed size of some main menu items for better readability.

Updated the inventory to hide certain items that are unavailable.

Removed the “QUICKPLAY” button from the main menu and added it to the CrimeNet sidebar.

Remove the pop-up for the tutorial.

Remove the pop-up for the old safehouse.

Heists

Fixed an issue on the Border Crossing heist where drop-in players would not receive XP at the end of the Heist.

Fixed an issue on the Green Bridge heist where looting jewelry would not activate the loot drop-off point.

Fixed an issue on the San Martín Bank heist where drop-in players would not receive XP at the end of the Heist.

Added missing subtitles to the Four Stores heist.

Loud Tutorial

Added a hint that the player can interact with objects to the loud tutorial.

Added the objective to put in the mask to the loud tutorial.

Added the hint to use the TAB UI to read objectives to the loud tutorial.

Increased the rewards given by the tutorial heists.

Updated the loud tutorial to show the player how to tie-up civilians.

Updated the loud tutorial to show the player how to move a hostage.

Stealth Tutorial

Fixed a progression blocker when a player bags the corpse of the second guard before going up the stairs.

Added a delay to the pop-up about the TAB Ui to not cover the hint for how to crouch.

Added an additional spawn point to avoid a teammate to spawn on top of the player.

Moved the spawn of a guard to give the player a bit more time before the body is discovered.

Removed the delay between the objective and the dumpster being active.

Lowered the boxes to make it easier to throw away the body.

Removed the objective to put on the mask.

Removed teammate VO about providing cover if it goes loud.

Rotated the player spawn to face the first objective.

Adjusted the spawn of the last guard to be faster and less punishing.

Adjusted the waypoint for where to hide the bodies to appear faster.

Safe House

Clicking the “Safe house” button in Crime Net will always take the player to the new Safehouse.

New Safe house is now unlocked from the start.

Added a pop-up for a new safe house when a player reaches reputation level 20. Using the “Skip” button in Career mode missions gives half the original reward.



Career Mode

Change name of Story Mode to Career Mode

Streamlined early Career Mode progression

Divided Career Mode heists into acts.

Difficulty of Career Mode can now be chosen by the player.

A “Skip” button has been implemented in Career Mode.

Updated the Main Menu UI to highlight Career Mode when under reputation level 25.

Added a “Start Level” button next to the tutorials.

Removed the Shadow Raid from the career mode.

Removed the mandatory visit to the safehouse from the career mode.

Moved the stealth tutorial to the “Moving up in the World” mission.

Updated the VO for certain heists in Career Mode.

Updated some descriptions in Career mode Heists to fit the new story path.

Increased the reward for “The Basics” mission from 4000xp to 6000xp.

Weapons

Fixed an issue with the Miyaka 10 Akimbo SMGs where there was an additional delay between reloading and being able to shoot again.

Fixed an issue with a missing description for the X1-a ZAPper underbarrel attachment on the Little Friend 7.62 Assault Rifle.

Increased the ammo pickup for Gewehr 3 when the assault kit is equipped from approximately 5-7 to approximately 7-12.

Lowered the unlock level for the Rattlesnake Sniperrifle from reputation level 15 to reputation level 0.

Fixed an issue where the buckshot did not have a damage falloff.

Fixed an issue that would change the position of a weapon in the player’s hands after throwing the X1-ZAPper grenade.

Tweaked the Chimano Compact pistol and Akimbo Chimano Compact pistols to make them stand out more from other Chimano pistols. Made the concealment boost mod available for the weapons. Removed concealment penalty from the “Striking Mag” weapon mod. Reduced the stability for the “Striking Mag” from +8 to +4. Removed concealment penalty from the “Striking Body Kit” weapon mod. Removed concealment penalty from the “Striking Slide” weapon mod.

Reverted the Patchett L2A1 to a high damage tier Submachine Gun. Damage increased from 41 to 99. Accuracy increased from 28 to 54. Total Ammo decreased from 220 to 96 for the secondary variant and from 280 to 168 for the akimbo variant. Magazine Size increased from 20 to 24 for the secondary variant and from 40 to 48 for the akimbo variant. Damage falloff set to “Far”. Magazine Size reduction for the Short Mag mod decreased from -10 to -4 for the secondary variant and from -20 to -8 for the akimbo variant. Magazine Size boost for the Extended Mag mod decreased from 10 to 6 for the secondary variant and from 20 to 12 for the akimbo variant.



The changes to the UI in Payday 2 update 208 seem particularly interesting, as the mask and weapon inventories are arguably overdue for a tuneup. Things used to be quite cluttered, so it’ll be good to see whether things look much cleaner now. The same goes for the game’s various tutorials and new player experiences, as its been a good while since those were first implemented. For those curious, the patch comes in at 886.7MB on Steam.

Payday 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:June 16th, 2021