PC Requirements and Best Performance Settings for Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is nearing its release, bringing fans closer to this once-exclusive Japanese title. This game will be available for those on modern-day consoles as well as PC, which means it’s been optimized for many different platforms. Most players should have no problem running this game for themselves, but those with low-end machines might still have some trouble. Players should take a look at the minimum PC requirements and best settings for performance before getting their hands on Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Minimum Requirements and the Best PC Performance Settings for Like a Dragon: Ishin!

The minimum requirements for Like a Dragon: Ishin! can be found on the game’s Steam store page. As with most modern titles, players will need a PC compatible with Windows 10 and DirectX 12. They’ll also need at least 60 GBs of space, so it might be necessary to free up hard drive storage before installation. The minimum hardware requirements are rated for 1080p gameplay at 30 FPS with low settings, and they include:

Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (or equivalent processor)

8 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon RX 460 For 1080p gameplay at 60 FPS with high settings, the game recommends an RTX 2060 or RX Vega 56.



There are a few graphics settings players can change to improve performance. AMD FSR 2.1 and Intel XeSS are both available to give a boost to performance for players with compatible hardware. Shadow Quality, Real-Time Reflections, and SSAO can all be disabled to increase performance with the fewest graphical issues. To top it all off, the FPS limit can be increased or decreased to adjust the game’s smoothness or avoid stuttering issues.

In a worst-case scenario, resolution can be lowered to provide a much more stable experience. Render Scale can also be lowered for a guaranteed performance increase, though it comes with a massive hit to visual fidelity. Notably, the game has a Steam Deck rating of Verified. If your computer is at least as good as Valve’s handheld, you should eventually find just the right settings to have a smooth gameplay experience Like a Dragon: Ishin!

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023