Persona 4 Golden: How to Get Black Frost with Auto-Sukukaja

Images: Atlus

Persona 4 Golden is a great JRPG experience and an excellent entry in the franchise for new and returning players. One of its key features is the Social Link mechanic that pushes you to make connections with the game’s many distinctive characters. While the majority of these are built by spending time and having conversations, lunches, and more with the cast, Margaret, bearer of the Empress arcana, is different. Her Social Link is grown by showing her various Personas you can fuse. In Persona 4 Golden, you need to get Black Frost with Auto-Sukukaja to achieve Rank 6 with her Social Link.

How to Fuse Black Frost with Auto-Sukukaja for Margaret in Persona 4 Golden

Black Frost’s fusion is arguably easier than Neko Shogun’s, with you needing to successfully execute a Pentagon Fusion. Pentagon Fusions will be available after July 10th, and require 5 components, in this case being:

Jack Frost (Magician) that knows Auto-Sukukaja with: Pyro Jack (Magician) King Frost (Emperor) Pixie (Magician) Ghoul (Death)



Image: Atlus

The ice fairy Jack Frost, his ruler King Frost, and Jack O’Lantern unite in this fusion, as well as some peculiar blend of the Pixie and the Ghoul juxtaposed create Black Frost. Black Frost is of course a Jack Frost that gives into its demonic potential, but the Auto-Sukukaja it inherits in the process is tricky to get. Doing so requires:

Anzu (Hiero.) that knows Auto-Sukukaja (learns at level 20) Sylph (Temper.) OR Apsaras (Temper.)



Image: Atlus

Complete your fusion of Black Frost with Auto-Sukukaja, leave the Velvet Room, then re-enter for Margaret to raise your Social Link Rank to 6.

How Do You Get the Personas Needed for Black Frost?

You can reasonably obtain most of the Personas for Black Frost with Auto-Sukukaja via fusion, but if you’re looking to save money on buying them from the compendium, you can get them from Shuffle Time. The affected Personas and their locations are the following:

Jack Frost is found in the Bathhouse or Marukyu Striptease Dungeon

Pyro Jack is found in the Void Quest Dungeon

King Frost is found in the Marukyu Striptease Dungeon

Pixie is found in the Castle Dungeon

Ghoul is found in the Castle or Bathhouse Dungeon

Anzu is found in the Bathhouse Dungeon Can also be fused to quickly reach level 20 using Forneus (Hermit) and Valkyrie (Strength) if you have a strong bond (Rank 10 is instant level 20) with Ryotaro Dojima

Sylph is found in the Bathhouse Dungeon

Apsaras is found in the Castle Dungeon.

This will make your life easier as you go further down the rabbit-hole that is Margaret’s Social Link. Getting Black Frost with Auto-Sukukaja is a great demonstration of the more advanced fusions you’ll want to know to create some of the most powerful assets in Persona 4 Golden.

Image: Atlus

Persona 4 Golden releases worldwide for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 19, 2023, as well as already being released on PlayStation Vita and PC.