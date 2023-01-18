Persona 4 Golden: How to Get Ippon-Datara with Sukukaja

Images: Atlus

So you’re playing Persona 4 Golden and recently met Margaret in the Velvet Room. The warm yet eerie “Aria of the Soul” plays through the background as you converse with its master, Igor, or pick up poems left behind by Maria. But as you talk to them, you’ll find opportunities to bond with them to strengthen your Social Links. While bonding with Marie is straightforward, Margaret is a trickier affair, requesting different Personas to be fused and presented to her to grow your Empress Social Link. In Persona 4 Golden, the first request you’ll encounter is Ippon-Datara with Sukukaja, and there are several ways to get this.

How to Fuse Ippon-Datara with Sukukaja for Margaret in Persona 4 Golden

To fuse Ippon-Datara, you’ll need one of the following combinations of 2 Personas in Persona 4 Golden:

Sylph (Temper.) that knows Sukukaja with either: Archangel (Justice) Lilim (Devil) Cu Sith (Sun)

with either: Ghoul (Death) that knows Sukukaja (learns at level 10) with: Obariyon (Fool)



Image: Atlus

Either of these combinations will work fine to get Ippon-Datara, with the latter requiring you to have Ghoul learn Sukukaja via leveling, not inheriting it. From there, simply choose the Normal Fusion option in the Velvet Room, select the Personas specified, and make sure to select Sukukaja as one of the moves inherited, and keep it. Once the fusion is complete, simply leave the Velvet Room, then come back, prompting Margaret to notice her requested Persona, and your Social Link with her to grow.

How Do You Get the Personas Needed for Ippon-Datara?

The following Personas can be found in various dungeons via Shuffle Time in Persona 4 Golden to make Ippon-Datara with Sukukaja:

Sylph is in the Bathhouse Dungeon

Archangel is in the Bathhouse Dungeon

Lilim is in the Castle or Bathhouse Dungeon

Cu Sith is in the Castle or Bathhouse Dungeon

Ghoul is in the Castle or Bathhouse Dungeon

Obariyon is in the Bathhouse Dungeon

Gather these Personas, have them ready with Sukukaja learned prior to fusion, and present your results to Margaret. Be warned, this is far from the last fusion you’ll have to do for her.

Persona 4 Golden releases worldwide for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 19, 2023, as well as already being released on PlayStation Vita and PC.