Persona 4 Golden: How to Get Neko Shogun with Bufula

Persona 4 Golden is a beloved entry in the Shin Megami Tensei spinoff series, with a charming cast of characters and a deep gameplay experience. One of the most iconic elements of any Persona game is the Social Link mechanic, and in 4, you need to perform specific fusions for a Velvet Room resident named Margaret. Margaret’s arcana is the Empress, and you’ll gain 1 Rank for every completed fusion request, and Neko Shogun with Bufula is where things get complicated in Persona 4 Golden.

How to Fuse Neko Shogun with Bufula for Margaret in Persona 4 Golden

To fuse Neko Shogun that knows Bufula, you will first have to have access to Cross Fusions (4 Personas fused into 1.) You’ll need to go to the Velvet Room anytime after July 10th to access this feature, and Neko Shogun’s base level is 32 so your protagonist must be at or above this point. To get Neko Shogun, you need a successful Cross Fusion of the following:

Kusi Mitama (Strength) that knows Bufula with: Ara Mitama Saki Mitama Nigi Mitama



Neko Shogun’s fusion is a satisfying blend of all 4 Shinto aspects of the human soul. They fuse together to make a cat because…reasons, but doing this will make Neko Shogun that you can give the Bufula attack in Persona 4 Golden for Margaret’s request. If you don’t have a Kusi Mitama with Bufula, you’ll need to fuse it from the following:

King Frost (Emperor) that knows Bufula Hua Po



Once you’ve completed your fusion of Neko Shogun, leave the Velvet Room and then return, and Margaret will see you completed her request, granting you your new Social Link Rank, as well as the next fusion request.

How Do You Get the Personas Needed for Neko Shogun?

While the Mitama personas can be gained via Shuffle Time, Kusi Mitama will need to be specially fused to gain Bufula. We’ve listed locations of Kusi Mitama’s components as well as the other 3 Mitama Personas for you to find in dungeons. King Frost and Hua Po can also reasonably be fused, but this is a more direct solution.

King Frost is found in the Marukyu Striptease Dungeon

Hua Po is found in the Marukyu Striptease Dungeon

Nigi Mitama is found in the Marukyu Striptease Dungeon

Ara Mitama is found in the Bathhouse or Marukyu Striptease Dungeon

Saki Mitama is found in the Bathhouse Dungeon

While Kusi Mitama can be found in the Void Quest Dungeon, it won’t have the Bufula skill you need to add to Neko Shogun.

Persona 4 Golden releases worldwide for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 19, 2023, as well as already being released on PlayStation Vita and PC.