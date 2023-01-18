Persona 4 Golden: What Should You Vote for Your Class to Do for the Culture Festival?

Persona 4 Golden is a game full of choices that can be intimidating to newcomers but is ultimately rewarding in the freedom it offers. Fairly late on in the game, after several challenging dungeons, you’re met with a more innocent set of 4 choices for the Culture Festival project your class must undertake. The choices include the Break area, Video room, Study room, or Group date cafe, and while some certainly seem more fun in Persona 4 Golden, the variables might make players afraid of regretting their choice for the Culture Festival.

What to Do for the Culture Festival in Persona 4 Golden

The vote seems to be meaningless, as the class will elect Group date cafe regardless of your choice on October 22nd. This is a bit of an underwhelming turn of events, but it also helps relieve some concerns about missing out on other paths. The event drags on and overstays its welcome as your fellow homeroom classmates awkwardly sit at a table together and carry out their group date. It’s fun, however, as you get some variations on character interactions depending on whether you volunteer to be on the girls’ side.

Generally, the Culture Festival is one of the fluffier parts of Persona 4 Golden, a nice interlude between some intense story developments to let players catch a break. The downside is, however, it’s loaded with exposition, and if you don’t find this part to be entertaining, it can be tempting to skip, especially with the bizarre and fanservice-y beauty pageant segment. Your choices ultimately don’t matter too much, but it is several days where you don’t have to worry about your choices, instead allowing yourself to plan the rest of October out before the story takes a serious turn once again.

Persona 4 Golden releases worldwide for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 19, 2023, as well as already being released on PlayStation Vita and PC.