Persona 5 Strikers: All Cooking Recipe Locations

Persona 5 Strikers is an action game with Musou elements and fast paced combat. Completely scrapping the turn-based system of its predecessor, we now hack ‘n’ slash our way through hordes of enemies in real time. That said, some features returned alongside this new entry, like the more simplified version of the cooking system of Persona 5. Sort of.

Cooking different dishes in Persona 5 Strikers not only creates some consumables with stat boosting attributes and more, but also increases our Bond level, which is essential to learn some very important Skills. Additionally, some of the recipes we are going to see in this guide, do require the Master Chef Bond Skill, so keep that in mind as well. With that said, there are quite a few recipes to locate and collect, so let’s see all of them, right below:

Leblanc Coffee

Progress through the Story

Progress through the Story

Gyutan Restaurant in Sendai Station, Sendai

1,620 Yen.

Cafe Blue in Mt. Aoba Park, Sendai

900 Yen.

Sapporo No 1 Ramen, Sapporo

850 Yen.

Seafood Bowl Shop, Sapporo

1,000 Yen.

On August 11th, speak to Ann in Suzushino.

Progress through the story, received on August 14th

Bento Store, Okinawa

1,300 Yen.

Haisai Haoma Cafe, Okinawa

800 Yen.

On August 18th, speak to Futaba in Okinawa after clearing the respective Jail

On August 24th, speak to Yusuke in Osaka

Lucky Lucky Okonomiyaki Restaurant, Osaka

1,100 Yen.

Nanaya Sushi & Staples, Osaka

3,500 Yen.

Crab Empire, Osaka

6,600 Yen.

On August 24th, speak to Haru in Osaka to begin the “Obanzai Ingredients” request

Complete the request to receive the recipe

On August 28th, complete the “Employee Course Correction” request to receive the recipe

On August 30th, complete the “A Thief’s Special Challenge” request to receive the recipe.

On August 30th, complete the “A Thief’s Challenge: Mona” request to receive the recipe.

These are all the available recipes as of the time of this review. Knowing Atlus and Musou games in general, they can of course expand this list with adding some more food recipes in the future.

Persona 5 Strikers officially releases on February 23, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Those that pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, can jump into the game right now.

- This article was updated on:February 21st, 2021