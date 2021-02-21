Persona 5 Strikers – How to Increase Bond Level Fast

Persona 5 Strikers is a hard to categorize entry to this famous franchise, since it is both a spin-off and a direct sequel to the original Persona 5. It literally redesigned the IP’s beautiful turn-based combat, to a musou-like adventure with focus on fast paced action. This alone would be a reason to think of Strikers as a completely different game entirely, but the developers went ahead and also included a plethora of new features too, making this title a brand new world to experience. One of such features, is the Bond system and the Skills you unlock through it. In this article here, we are going to see how you can speed up the process of leveling up your Bond rank/level, and unlock all of its skills the fastest possible.

What is Bond?

Let me start by saying this. Increasing your Bond level will take a while. It is not raised as easily as other resources of the game, for example your character’s level, but this is due to the huge benefits it provides. That said, we need to start by mentioning how you actually unlock this feature.

The Bond system and Bond Skills in general, are unlocked very early into the game, by simply progressing through the story. You’ll know when the time has come, since the game tends to throw a myriad of tutorial menus at you, whenever you do or unlock something new. After you have it enabled, you can open the Bond menu at any given time, through your pause menu, by clicking the ‘Bond’ tab.

How to raise your Bond level efficiently and fast.

Now, let’s see how you can actually gain lots of XP for raising its level. I will start this by telling you exactly what I did in my playthrough, the moment I opened up the Bond menu. Scroll through it, and go to the second from last row, locating a certain skill called ‘Bondmaker’. Level it up twice the earliest you can, as you won’t be able to level it up further, due to not meeting the conditions needed. Those two levels suffice for now though.

That said and done, what you need to do now is a couple of things. First and foremost, keep playing the game and progress through the story. The reason why is because the story events, when completed, do give a huge amount of Bond XP. Breezing through the earlier stages of the game’s story, is a great way of gathering up a good amount of Bond XP in no time, in order to upgrade some very good skills.

Something extremely obvious to even mention it, but here I go nevertheless, is to keep killing any enemies you find. After you finish a battle, you always gain Bond XP, so it’s self explanatory that the more you fight the more XP you get, simple as that.

Now to the actual two best ways of accumulating Bond XP fast. First, we have the Requests system. Requests are simply the game’s side tasks/quests, which you can easily track after a certain point in the story, and complete them at your leisure. They are usually really easy to complete, with minimal effort for tasks like bringing the materials needed for cooking recipes or simply talking to someone, somewhere. Here is the magnificent little trick though. Those Requests, are actually repeatable, and endless. After completing them, except some very specific ones, you have the chance to do some that are either very similar or the exact same as the previous time. After doing a couple, you will already get the hang of it and complete them extremely fast. Requests are also a good source for actual player XP and for various items, so there is nothing to lose by completing as many as you can.

For our second way, we have something that can be easily missable if you don’t notice it at first. That would be cooking new recipes. Every time you complete a brand new recipe, you get a very generous amount of Bond XP. Not only that, but the process is so fast, that you can even get a bunch of levels in one go, if you have the materials and recipes needed. Cooking in games was never my thing, with the likes of Final Fantasy XV and so on, but here you are actually presented with some pretty good rewards, so well worth it.

There you have it, the best methods of gathering as much Bond XP as possible. There is a ton of other features introduced in Persona 5 Strikers, like Master Arts and a new Persona leveling system, where you need to level up all these respectively, so little bit of resource management is for sure needed with this entry. Make sure to take the most out of them with the help of our guides.

Persona 5 Strikers officially releases on February 23, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Those that pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, can jump into the game right now.