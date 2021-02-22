Persona 5 Strikers: All Cooking Recipe Locations

Persona 5 Strikers is an action game with Musou elements and fast paced combat. Completely scrapping the turn-based system of its predecessor, we now hack ‘n’ slash our way through hordes of enemies in real time. That said, some features returned alongside this new entry, like the more simplified version of the cooking system of Persona 5. Sort of.
Cooking different dishes in Persona 5 Strikers not only creates some consumables with stat boosting attributes and more, but also increases our Bond level, which is essential to learn some very important Skills. Additionally, some of the recipes we are going to see in this guide, do require the Master Chef Bond Skill, so keep that in mind as well. With that said, there are quite a few recipes to locate and collect, so let’s see all of them, right below:
- Leblanc Coffee
Progress through the Story
- Leblanc Curry
Progress through the Story
- Gyutan Stew
Gyutan Restaurant in Sendai Station, Sendai
1,620 Yen.
- Salmon Bowl
Cafe Blue in Mt. Aoba Park, Sendai
900 Yen.
- Miso Ramen
Sapporo No 1 Ramen, Sapporo
850 Yen.
- Seafood Bowl
Seafood Bowl Shop, Sapporo
1,000 Yen.
- Jingisukan
On August 11th, speak to Ann in Suzushino.
- Kyoto Curry
Progress through the story, received on August 14th
- Goat Soup
Bento Store, Okinawa
1,300 Yen.
- Okinawa Soba
Haisai Haoma Cafe, Okinawa
800 Yen.
- Goya Chanpuru
On August 18th, speak to Futaba in Okinawa after clearing the respective Jail
- Kushikatsu
On August 24th, speak to Yusuke in Osaka
- Okonomiyaki
Lucky Lucky Okonomiyaki Restaurant, Osaka
1,100 Yen.
- Osaka Sushi
Nanaya Sushi & Staples, Osaka
3,500 Yen.
- Crab Hot Pot
Crab Empire, Osaka
6,600 Yen.
- Obanzai
On August 24th, speak to Haru in Osaka to begin the “Obanzai Ingredients” request
Complete the request to receive the recipe
- Churrasco
On August 28th, complete the “Employee Course Correction” request to receive the recipe
- Master Curry
On August 30th, complete the “A Thief’s Special Challenge” request to receive the recipe.
- Master Coffee
On August 30th, complete the “A Thief’s Challenge: Mona” request to receive the recipe.
These are all the available recipes as of the time of this review. Knowing Atlus and Musou games in general, they can of course expand this list with adding some more food recipes in the future.
Persona 5 Strikers officially releases on February 23, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Those that pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, can jump into the game right now.
- This article was updated on:February 23rd, 2021