Persona 5 Strikers: How to Use Items During Battle

Persona 5 Strikers ensures that you know most of the game’s mechanics, at the moment you unlock something new. This is done with multiple tutorial menus popping up in your screen, that exact moment, explaining anything you would need to know in regards to what happened at that time. While this is true for the most part, there are some aspects that are not explained at any point in the game. While they are not a lot, there is one which is crucial to the game’s battle system. That is how to use items in a fight.

How to use items in battles

In Persona 5 Strikers you approach Shadows, or they approach you, and a battle is commenced right after. Hordes of enemies appear in front of you, ready to fight it out. You have a lot of tools in hand to deal with them, those being your Persona Skills, your Master Arts, your combo attacks and many, many more. In case you are low on health, you mostly rely on party members to use their healing skills on you, or if you have such a Persona equipped to your controlled character, you can do it without their assistance. In case that anyone is out of SP though, then we are in for trouble, as there isn’t much you can do about it. Or is it?

At any time during a battle, simply click the ‘options’ button if you are playing on a PS4, or the ‘+’ if on a Switch. This will bring up the Item Menu in your screen, in order to use any of your consumables you have in your inventory. Additionally, this is the 2nd way you can actually pause the game during a fight, with the first being whenever you have a Persona summoned. Choose any consumable you wish, click on it and it will activate right away. There is no delay to such an action, so feel free to abuse it as much as possible, before and after a huge attack of any enemy, including Bosses. By using items you can also revive fallen party members, so don’t neglect such a basic feature in battle.

