Persona 5 Strikers – How to Level Up Master Arts

Persona 5 Strikers is a true successor to the original 2017 title, Persona 5. While the game’s battle system may have been changed, a lot of core features remain the same, with an abundance of different skills to learn, Personas to raise and unique abilities to acquire. Such abilities are the Master Arts, which are unique to each playable character. There are four of them for each member of the roster and can be learned in a straightforward way. There is a catch to that though, so let’s take a look.

How to level up Master Arts

Master Arts are exclusive characters skills, that can be used in battles. Some of them change a playable character’s way of fighting quite a bit, so they’re not to be overlooked. In fact, the true potential of certain party members can only be unlocked through utilizing their Master Arts.

As I mentioned, in order to learn all four of them, is a quite simple task. You just need to keep using that character into battle, and the more you level up, the more exp you’ll gain for those Arts. Sooner or later, all of them will be unlocked just by progressing through the game. What is the catch I mentioned above though?

That would be how to actually gain exp for those Master Arts. Just by simply being into the party, our beloved Phantom Thieves increase their level normally. However, this is not the case for Master Arts. While the controlled character does gain experience points for them, the A.I. doesn’t actually accumulate points for any Master Art at all. If for example you keep using Joker for your whole playthrough, only Joker will have learned every Arts in his disposal. The rest of the team will have none of them unlocked. What this means is that in order to level up your Master Arts, it is mandatory to take control of the desired party member and play with them for a while. To be honest, in a musou-like (not really) game, I don’t see a reason why someone would like to play with only one Phantom Thief, with 9 of them available, but if that is how you want to proceed, just note down that the rest of your party will be at a disadvantage. Additionally, Master Arts are leveled up quite easily, so there is no reason to chase down a certain activity for more exp gain. Keep playing the game as normal, and you’ll have all of them in no time.

Persona 5 Strikers officially releases on February 23, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Those that pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, can jump into the game right now.

- This article was updated on:February 23rd, 2021