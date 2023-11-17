Persona 5 Tactica ‘One More’ Guide: How to Knock Enemies Out of Cover and Put Them in a Downed State

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Persona 5 Tactica’s ‘One More’ system allows players to execute additional attacks during one turn, leading to higher damage output and quicker kills. Read this guide to learn how to knock enemies out of cover, down them, and earn a One More in Persona 5 Tactica.

How to Earn a One More in Persona 5 Tactica

To earn a ‘One More’ in Persona 5 Tactica, a player must first knock an enemy out of cover, remove their resist status, and have them enter into a downed state. A player must use a Persona skill to knock an enemy out of cover and remove the resist status. Once you cast a Persona skill on an enemy in cover, they will blow away from cover and remove the resist status, leaving the enemy vulnerable.

Once the enemy is out of cover, attack again (with either a gun or Persona skill) to enter them into a downed state and earn a One More. Successfully doing this will cause words to flash on the screen that read “1 More Extra Turn!” allowing you to attack again, adding the damage you can do in a single turn.

You can tell an enemy will earn you an extra turn when it says “Get Em!” when targeting them. Check out the image below for reference.

How to Earn Multiple One More Attacks

Players can earn multiple “One More’s” in a single turn — this is how you do it. Move towards a group of enemies who are behind the same cover. Next, cast a Persona skill that can hit multiple targets. Doing so will cause all enemies to get knocked out of cover, where you can then shoot one to earn a One More (downing him) and then attack the other one to earn another One More, downing him as well.

There have been times when I have earned up to five in a single turn due to knocking multiple targets out of cover with one Persona Skill!

Best Way to Use a One More in Persona 5 Tactica

To maximize a One More in Persona 5 Tactica, you should aim to execute a Triple Threat Attack on the downed enemy. Players can perform a Triple Threat attack by surrounding the enemy in a triangular fashion and pressing the corresponding button when it appears on screen. This is the strongest attack in the game and has the highest chance of killing the enemy instantly.