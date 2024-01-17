Phasmophobia PlayStation and Xbox Release Dates Explained

Image: Kinetic Games

Phasmophobia always has players returning to play it over and over again thanks to its excellent unnerving and humorous gameplay but I also know console users will wonder when the game is set for release.

This article will take you through everything we know about the Phasmophobia console release date.

When Does Phasmophobia Release on Consoles?

The console release for Phasmophobia has been postponed, so PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players hoping for a chance to play the game have to wait longer. A revised release date window was not given. The originally planned release window was the week leading up to Halloween in 2023, but there were several factors cited in their mid-October news post including:

Continuing to adjust after the fire incident caused August’s delay.

Setting up a new office.

Additional challenges balancing the experience for PSVR2 players.

Reworking the Maple Lodge Campsite with a new reception office area, hiding spots, and performance improvements.

We have news to share about our console release, Halloween and something surprising!



You can read about it here: https://t.co/UTJYyynOzB#Phasmophobia #Xbox #PlayStation #PSVR2 — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) October 17, 2023

Related: All Equipment Tiers in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia was initially planned to hit consoles in August 2023. Due to an unfortunate fire incident at Kinetic Games’ office, the release date was pushed forward two months to ensure a smooth launch. Since then, there has been a further update in the form of a Steam blog in January which showcases that the game is still in development for consoles.

It should be noted people have also wondered if a Phasmophobia PS4 version will exist and this is answered below along with other consoles.

Is Phasmophobia Delayed On PlayStation 5?

Yes, Phasmophobia is delayed for PlayStation 5 but it is coming, alongside Xbox Series X and Series S. For console players, I recommend you’ll want to learn how to use the DOTS Projector and the other ghost-hunting tools.

Will Phasmophobia Release for PSVR2?

As mentioned earlier, Phasmophobia is coming to PSVR2 as well! I know that Phasmophobia VR is a truly terrifying experience; it’s not for the faint of heart. While other Phasmo clones have sprouted up in recent months to years, few have this level of continuous support to reach the wider player base like Phasmophobia.

Is the Console Version of Phasmophobia Crossplay?

The PS5 and Xbox Series versions of Phasomophobia will have the option to enable crossplay. This means that no matter which platforms your friends choose, you can all play together. Horror games are always better with friends, and Phasmophobia is no anomaly.

Is Phasmophobia Coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4?

Phasmophobia isn’t coming to PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles. There will be no Phasmophobia PS4 version. I know though I’m looking forward to playing Phasmophobia on other consoles soon. We aren’t sure if it’ll be on Xbox Game Pass yet or exactly how much it’ll cost. It currently costs $13.99 on Steam, so expect a similar price on Xbox and PlayStation.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2024