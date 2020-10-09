Whenever you begin a new game of Phasmophobia your offered a few optional objectives to complete. Some of these are easy, while others will put your life at risk multiple times. One of the seemingly simpler objectives that can earn you some cash quickly is to get a picture of dirty water. But while the mission tells you what you need, it doesn’t tell you how to get it. Here’s how to get dirty water in Phasmophobia.

How to Get Dirty Water

Dirty water is the result of a ghost or spirit being pissed off enough to turn on the sink in either a bathroom or kitchen area. Sometimes when the sink is already turned on and the ghost enters the room it will turn dirty, but this isn’t reliable so you should probably just keep them all turned off and try the tips below. If you have the dirty water objective then your goal is basically to piss the ghost off and watch or listen to the sinks to see if one gets turned on. Make sure you bring the still camera with you so you can get a pic when it happens. Once you’re ready just head into the haunted house and locate some sinks.

Once you know where they are your goal is to make the ghost upset so it turns one of them on. You can do this with some of these questions and statements, but mostly just do all the stuff that would anger a ghost or spirit. Staying in one group, making a lot of noise, and turning on lights will help. Once you are near a sink you can hone in and start saying the ghost’s name while tossing out other questions or statements. You don’t need the Spirit Box, just speak into your microphone if everything is setup well there. Do this enough and the ghost will get angry and turn the water on in a sink. If you see or hear it just run over and switch to the camera, then take a picture making sure you have the whole sink and it is full of dirty water.

So that’s how to get dirty water in Phasmophobia.