Pikmin 3 Deluxe – How to get Yellow Pikmin and What do they do

Pikmin 3 Deluxe doesn’t really start until you have your entire selection of the colorful creature to bring with you on all of your various missions. Whether it’s to get more fruit or defeat a tough boss, having a full slate of red, blue, and yellow Pikmin along with the new additions of rock and winged creatures is vital to completing your objective. So we’ve been breaking down how to get them all and now it’s time for the high flying (but not actually flying) electric versions. Here’s how to get yellow Pikmin and what do they do in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

How to get Yellow Pikmin

Yellow Pikmin are actually given to you pretty early in Pikmin 3 Deluxe. You get some of them for use in the prologue, but they are taken away and don’t return until much later. You fully unlock yellow Pikmin once you get to the Distant Tundra, but that won’t be for a little while so patience might be needed. We’ll explain further, but if you’re trying to stay spoiler free now is the time to stop. You’ll get yellow Pikmin eventually just by playing the campaign, so if you haven’t reached the Distant Tundra just know that you haven’t missed anything.

For everyone else, getting to the Distant Tundra involves completing the first section of the game. You need to finish up the Garden of Hope section, including beating Armored Mawdad. Once you do this you’ll get the Data Glutton item which will unlock the new area of Distant Tundra to explore. All you need to do to get yellow Pikmin is go there and the game will handle the rest. You’ll be lost in a cave and the yellow Pikmin and their Onion are right there for you to get and use.

What do Yellow Pikmin do

Why do you want these little guys? Well as the game shows you, they are immune to electricity and even conduct it between themselves. This is key to a bunch of things in Pikmin 3 Deluxe. You’ll use yellow Pikmin to attack electrified walls, fences, and enemies, and can link them to connect electrical wires to power on different things. Furthermore yellow Pikmin fly higher when you throw them, making them ideal for taking out any floating or flying enemies if you don’t want to risk your winged Pikmin. And finally, yellow Pikmin are able to handle bomb rocks while others will usually set them off.

So they’re really important and helpful. Hopefully now you know how to get yellow Pikmin and what do they do in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.